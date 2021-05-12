Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Timeline: Kobe Bryant’s rise to stardom and Hall of Fame

By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Lakers legend Kobe Bryant will be inducted posthumously into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday at the Mohegan Sun resort.

The ceremony for the 2020 class of inductees was twice postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic before organizers decided on May 15, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn.

Michael Jordan will be the presenter for Bryant during the ceremony, which begins at 2 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

The nine-member class includes NBA stars Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, WNBA star Tamika Catchings, coaches Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton and Rudy Tomjanovich, as well as executive Patrick Baumann.

Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers college sports and the NBA for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps for the Southern California News Group. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

