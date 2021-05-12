Timeline: Kobe Bryant’s rise to stardom and Hall of Fame

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant will be inducted posthumously into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday at the Mohegan Sun resort.

The ceremony for the 2020 class of inductees was twice postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic before organizers decided on May 15, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn.

Michael Jordan will be the presenter for Bryant during the ceremony, which begins at 2 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

The nine-member class includes NBA stars Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, WNBA star Tamika Catchings, coaches Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton and Rudy Tomjanovich, as well as executive Patrick Baumann.

