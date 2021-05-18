Detroit coach Dan Campbell wants a pet lion. He has his reasons

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell wants a pet.

A pet he can take with him to practice.

One he can use to really motivate his players.

Definitely not a goldfish or a canary.

Advertisement

Not a dog or even a snake.

He wants a cat.

But not just any cat.

“I would love to literally just have a pet lion,” Campbell said Sunday on the “Pardon My Take” podcast. “Just a legit pet lion on a chain, a big-ass chain, and he really is my pet.”

He has the whole scene planned.

“We just walk around the building, we go out to practice, we’re at 7-on-7, we’re behind the kicker when he’s kicking,” Campbell said. “We’re just, there we are.”

He added: “We would take great care of it. It would be fed well, it would be petted, it would be manicured. I might end up losing an arm because of it, but that would be even better because it would validate what, this is a freaking, this is a creature now. This is an animal. This thing, this is from the wild.”

Advertisement

Campbell also made it clear that a lost limb is a sacrifice he’d be willing to make in exchange for a Super Bowl win.

OK, so maybe Campbell had his tongue in cheek just a bit during the interview.

The Lions tweeted Tuesday: “Guys, coach was joking. But it’d be cool, right? Imagine the possibilities.”

Ah, yes. Just imagine Sean McVay strolling into SoFi Stadium with his pet ram.

Advertisement

But, alas, Campbell is realistic about his plan.

“I don’t know if PETA’s going to allow that, though. It’s gonna be hard,” he said, referring to the organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

“I don’t think we’re going to be able to do it.”

Advertisement

Too bad he’s not Houston’s head coach — plenty of Texans around those practices already.

Or the Chargers — chances are he’s already got one of those in his car.