Sparks’ win streak snapped in loss to Wings

Sparks guard Kristi Toliver controls the ball.
Sparks guard Kristi Toliver scored 14 points in the team’s loss to the Dallas Wings on Tuesday.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas —

Tyasha Harris scored a career-high 18 points, with four 3-pointers, and Kayla Thornton had 15 points and seven rebounds to help the Dallas Wings beat the L.A. Sparks 79-69 on Tuesday night, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Arike Ogunbowale added 14 points for Dallas (2-4). Moriah Jefferson had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Marina Mabrey added 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Dallas outrebounded Los Angeles 41-24. The Wings also made 10 3-pointers and 17 of 18 free throws.

Dallas led 38-28 at halftime behind balanced scoring. Thornton scored nine points, and Mabrey, Jefferson and Ogunbowale added eight points apiece.

Kristi Toliver scored 14 points, making 4 of 5 3-pointers, for Los Angeles (2-3), which had a two-game winning streak snapped. Te’a Cooper added 12 points, and Amanda Zahui B scored 10.

Los Angeles star Nneka Ogwumike sat out for much of the fourth, with her left knee wrapped, after a fall early in the quarter. Ogwumike finished with 10 points in 25 minutes.

