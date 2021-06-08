Robert Kraft gets a super nice car from super rich friends for his 80th birthday

Here’s a question probably on the mind of every sports fan everywhere at this exact moment:

What does one multibillionaire professional sports team owner do to commemorate a milestone birthday of his BFF, who also happens to be a multibillionaire professional sports team owner?

Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin recently was faced with that dilemma regarding bestie and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Here’s what he did:

Rubin acknowledged Kraft’s 80th birthday Saturday with a message on Twitter — just a couple of lines about their friendship along with a comment about Kraft’s youthful appearance and spirit.

That’s it. Just a sweet and simple tweet.

Oh yeah, and a car.

A really, really nice car.

A car so rare that even Kraft hadn’t been able to track one down.

But somehow Rubin was able to do so. He got several other of their rich and famous friends (a group that apparently includes rappers Meek Mill and Jay-Z, restaurant owner Will Makris and others) to help him purchase a custom blue Bentley convertible and have it shipped from Florida to Kraft’s home in Southampton, N.Y.

Mill posted a video Monday on Instagram of Rubin surprising Kraft with the sweet ride.

“Oh my God, that’s exactly ... how the fudge did you get it?” a stunned Kraft asked. “Cuz we couldn’t get it.”

“We have resources,” Rubin answered.

Kraft, who could afford to purchase roughly 24,117 similar cars at any given time, was visibly touched by the gesture. He embraced Rubin, 48, multiple times and the two men exchanged heartfelt kisses on the cheek.

“We killed it,” Makris commented on Mill’s Instagram post.