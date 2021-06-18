NBA legend John Stockton appears in vaccine conspiracy documentary

Utah Jazz legend John Stockton seems to have bigger concerns than his former team’s potential elimination from the playoffs.

With the Jazz facing a 3-2 deficit headed into Friday night’s Game 6 against the Cilppers, a video of the NBA’s all-time assists leader’s appearance in an anti-vaccine documentary was making the rounds on Twitter.

“This isn’t a virus cheating us of this opportunity,” he says in the 19-second clip, with ominous music playing. “It’s the guys making decisions saying, ‘No, no we’re too scared. We’re going to shut everything down. Sit in your house and be careful.’ My kids and grandkids hearing these things and accepting them as truth when I know by my significant amount of research that it isn’t, it’s very frustrating.”

The documentary, titled, “Covid and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed,” reportedly also features one source claiming the pandemic to be “made up.”

Thanks to growing numbers of vaccinations, case counts in California and nationwide are reaching lows not seen since the beginning of the pandemic, when testing was sparse. Deaths, too, are falling.

All three vaccines that have been approved under the FDA’s emergency use authorization are considered safe and effective.

Stockton quickly became the butt of the joke on Twitter after his comments surfaced.

“Little piece of history. Stockton actually just sent a vaccine to [Michael Jordan’s] hotel room before the flu game,” one user joked.

“Having my kids and grandkids hearing these things about John Stockton being an all-time NBA assist leader and accepting them as truth when I know by my significant amount of research that he isn’t and it’s very frustrating,” wrote another.

The website for the documentary advertises “real answers” to questions such as, “Has America Heard The Facts?” and “Do Masks Really Work?” It also cites Robert Kennedy Jr., a longtime antivaccine conspiracist.

The Jazz and Clippers tip off at 7 p.m. PDT Friday night.

