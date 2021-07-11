Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic beats Matteo Berrettini in final to win 20th Grand Slam title
Novak Djokovic has beaten Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final to win a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title.
Djokovic bounced back from a first-set wobble to win 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.
It was Djokovic’s sixth Wimbledon title and 20th at a major tournament, putting him tied for first on the all-time list with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
The top-ranked Serb broke for a 4-3 lead in the fourth set when Berrettini double-faulted and earned another break in the final game.
Djokovic had led 5-2 in the first set. Berrettini was playing in his first Grand Slam final.
