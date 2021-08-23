Can you dig it? AVP takes over Manhattan Beach

On the sand in Manhattan Beach on Sunday, Olympic gold medal winners April Ross and Alix Klineman were finally able to play in front of a loud, sold-out crowd with a few watching from the pier. It was a striking contrast from the empty stadium where they played on a manmade beach volleyball court at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo. Shiokaze Park, where the Olympic beach volleyball competition took place, was devastatingly hot compared with the cool overcast Southern California skies.

In 2020, I covered the NBA Finals and the World Series; this summer it was the Tokyo Summer Olympics. Without spectators, every arena seemed like a huge television studio. A huge part of sports is hearing the roar of the crowd and the energy that fans bring to the game. With the return of the AVP Sunday, that feeling returned, and it finally felt normal again.

Trevor Crabb warms up before a semifinal match at the Manhattan Beach Open Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

A sandy Trevor Crabb waits for the serve in a semifinal match at the Manhattan Beach Open Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Trevor Crabb dives for the ball in a semifinal match in the Manhattan Beach Open Sunday. The team of Crabb and Tri Bourne later won the championship. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Trevor Crabb tries to block a shot in a semifinal match in the Manhattan Beach Open Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Trevor Crabb sets up teammate Tri Bourne in the championship of the Manhattan Beach Open Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Casey Patterson dives for the ball in the championship against Trevor Crabb and Tri Bourne. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Trevor Crabb, left, and teammate Tri Bourne celebrate the championship in the Manhattan Beach Open Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Tri Bourne, left, and Trevor Crabb celebrate after winning the championship at the Manhattan Beach Open Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Women compete in a semifinal match at the Manhattan Beach Open Sunday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Sarah Sponcil dives for the ball in a semifinal match in the Manhattan Beach Open Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Alix Klineman returns the ball against Emily Day and Betsi Flint in the Manhattan Beach Open Final Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

April Ross, left, celebrates with teammate Alex Klineman after defeating Emily Day and Betsi Flint to win the Manhattan Beach Open Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)