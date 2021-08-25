Pictures: Torrance Little League All-Stars Head to Elimination Round

Torrance Little League is headed to the elimination bracket, after losing to Sioux Falls, South Dakota 1-0. The bats of Torrance cooled off thanks to a no-hitter by Sioux Falls, S.D. pitcher Gavin Weir.

Their next game is Thursday against Hamilton, Ohio, a team they defeated in the second round, 9-0. Torrance will need to win out in order to reach the finals.

Torrance, Calif.'s Gibson Turner throws to a Sioux Falls, S.D., batter during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. South Dakota won 1-0. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Sioux Falls, S.D.'s Gavin Weir throws to a Torrance, Calif., batter during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. South Dakota won 1-0. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Torrance, Calif., right fielder Xavier Navarro can’t make a diving catch on a ball hit by Sioux Falls, S.D.'s Boston Bryant during the third tinning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. South Dakota won 1-0. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Sioux Falls, S.D., second baseman Cason Mediger fields a ball hit by Torrance, Calif.'s Andrew Nuruki during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. South Dakota won 1-0. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Sioux Falls, S.D.'s Boston Bryant scores next to Torrance, Calif., catcher Andrew Nuruki during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. South Dakota won 1-0. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)