Prep softball roundup: Norco to play El Modena for Southern Section Division 1 title

Norco softball coach Richard Robinson has guided his team to the Southern Section Division 1 final.

The Cougars knocked off Ayala 6-1 in Saturday’s semifinals. Ashley Duran led the offensive attack with three hits and two RBIs. A three-run second inning gave a nice cushion for pitcher Coral Williams, who threw a three-hitter with four strikeouts.

Norco will play El Modena in next weekend’s championship game in Irvine.

El Modena turned to the top of its lineup in a 13-3 win over Temescal Canyon. Leadoff batter Kaitlyn Galasso had a home run, double, single and three RBIs. Kylie Tafua, who hits behind Galasso, added two hits and three RBIs. Then there was Parker Mayes, who had a home run and five RBIs.

JSerra 9, Great Oaks 6: Melia Munoz hit a three-run home run to help the Lions advance to the Division 2 championship game against Los Alamitos.

Los Alamitos 7, Santa Margarita 6: Erin Denny had a two-run home run and finished with four RBIs for Los Alamitos. Santa Margarita hit three home runs.

Long Beach Poly 13, Harvard-Westlake 12: Ki’ele Ho-Ching hit two home runs and had three RBIs for the Jackrabbits. The Wolverines tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring five runs. Kale’a Tindal had four hits and four RBIs for Harvard-Westlake. Poly will play Warren for the Division 4 championship.

Westlake 7, La Palma Kennedy 4: Kira Palmer had four hits to help the Warriors advance to the Division 3 championship against Marina with an eight-inning win. Marina defeated St. Paul 3-1 in the other semifinal.

