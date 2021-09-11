College football: No. 12 Oregon upsets No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus

C.J. Verdell ran for 161 yards and had three touchdowns Saturday as short-handed No. 12 Oregon exploited a porous Ohio State defense to upset the No. 3 Buckeyes 35-28 in Columbus, Ohio, for their first regular-season loss in nearly three years.

Ohio State (1-1) never led the game it was favored to win by 14½ points despite gaudy numbers from freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud. Its front seven struggled to contain Verdell, control the edge and get after Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown.

The Buckeyes had a chance to tie it late after pulling within a touchdown with 7:55 left. But when they got the ball again, Stroud, who passed for 472 yards and three touchdowns, took his first sack of the day and then was intercepted by Verone McKinley III on a desperation sideline pass on third and 18 at the Oregon 35 with 2:50 to go in front of a stunned crowd of more than 100,000.

Stroud, trying to show he is a worthy heir to Justin Fields, likely will be fine. It’s the Ohio State defense that needs work.

Twice in the first half Verdell scurried around the left end — one of them was a pitch pass on fourth-and-1 play — and went untouched into the end zone from 14 yards out. Travis Dye exploited the left side again, running from 5 yards out to give the Ducks a 28-14 third-quarter lead.

Three plays into the second half, Verdell blasted through the middle untouched and outran defensive backs for a 77-yard score. He went left again for a 7-yard gain and a first down in the fourth quarter, one play before Brown connected with Moliki Matavao for a 14-yard touchdown to give the Ducks a 35-21 lead with 12:46 left.

Stroud, in his second start, passed for the second-most yards in Ohio State history, coming up 15 short of Dwayne Haskins Jr.’s 499 against Northwestern in 2018.

Stroud’s success was partly due to some brilliant catches by receivers Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxson Smith-Njigba. He was 33-for-54 passing and connected for two touchdowns with Smith-Njigba and another with Wilson.

It was third-year Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s first loss in the regular season. The Buckeyes’ last loss in the regular season came at Purdue in October 2018 under Urban Meyer.

Oregon (2-0) played without star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and linebacker Justin Flowe.

at No. 25 Auburn 62, Alabama State 0

Demetris Robertson scored three touchdowns and Jarquez Hunter rushed for 147 yards as the Tigers (2-0) raced past visiting FCS program Alabama State (1-1).

Pittsburgh 41, at Tennessee 34

Kenny Pickett threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score to lead the Panthers (2-0). The Volunteers are 1-1.

South Carolina 20, at East Carolina 17

Parker White kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired and the Gamecocks (2-0) rallied from 14 down to to earn their first road win under first-year coach Shane Beamer. The Pirates fall to 0-2.

at Oklahoma State 28, Tulsa 23

Jaylen Warren shed three tackles to punch in an 11-yard touchdown run that gave the Cowboys (2-0) enough insurance to beat the visiting Golden Hurricanes (0-2), who lost to UC Davis last week.

at Virginia 42, Illinois 14

Brennan Armstrong threw for five touchdowns and became the third quarterback in program history to pass for over 400 yards as the Cavaliers (2-0) won big. It snapped Virginia’s 13-game losing streak in non-conference games against Power Five opponents. The Illini are now 1-2.

at Army 38, Western Kentucky 35

Christian Anderson rushed for a career-high 119 yards and passed for a touchdown and Army (2-0) survived a Western Kentucky (1-1) rally.