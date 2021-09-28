Advertisement
Share
Sports

UCLA fans must show vaccination proof to attend Rose Bowl games starting Oct. 23

UCLA offensive lineman Paul Grattan lifts up UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet in the end zone
UCLA offensive lineman Paul Grattan lifts up UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet after Charbonnet scored against Fresno State in front of cheering fans at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 18.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Share

Get ready to be carded at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA football fans must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of kickoff, beginning with the Bruins’ game against Oregon on Oct. 23, after the city of Pasadena on Monday night adopted a vaccination mandate at mega events.

The mandate goes into effect Oct. 7, meaning that it will not be enforced for No. 20 UCLA’s game against Arizona State on Saturday night. The Bruins will then play two road games before returning home to face the Ducks.

Stadium workers will also be subject to the vaccination mandate, but children under 12 will be exempt, according to a Pasadena spokeswoman.

Advertisement

UCLA has not announced its procedures for fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative test. At Stanford Stadium on Saturday, tents were set up outside the stadium to allow fans to show the necessary documentation to receive wristbands they showed with their tickets to gain entry.

SportsUCLA SportsCOVID-19 Vaccines
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement