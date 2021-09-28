UCLA fans must show vaccination proof to attend Rose Bowl games starting Oct. 23

Get ready to be carded at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA football fans must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of kickoff, beginning with the Bruins’ game against Oregon on Oct. 23, after the city of Pasadena on Monday night adopted a vaccination mandate at mega events.

The mandate goes into effect Oct. 7, meaning that it will not be enforced for No. 20 UCLA’s game against Arizona State on Saturday night. The Bruins will then play two road games before returning home to face the Ducks.

Stadium workers will also be subject to the vaccination mandate, but children under 12 will be exempt, according to a Pasadena spokeswoman.

UCLA has not announced its procedures for fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative test. At Stanford Stadium on Saturday, tents were set up outside the stadium to allow fans to show the necessary documentation to receive wristbands they showed with their tickets to gain entry.