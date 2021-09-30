Week 5 college football picks: Cincinnati at Notre Dame, ASU at UCLA and more

Auburn might have been looking ahead to this one when it nearly lost at home last week to Georgia State. First-year head coach Bryan Harsin better hope that’s what it was. For now, Bo Nix is out at quarterback and T.J. Finley is in. Finley just so happened to start his career at LSU, so this will be personal for him. LSU is hard to figure out, but the Tigers appeared to stabilize a bit in their win last week at Mississippi State. The pressure will be on Ed Orgeron in a night game at Death Valley, a feeling he knows all too well. LSU 31, Auburn 24