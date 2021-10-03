AP Top 25 football: Iowa up to No. 3; Clemson unranked for first time since 2014
Iowa is gearing up for its biggest home game since the 1980s, Cincinnati has its highest ranking in 12 years and Clemson is on the outside looking in at the Associated Press college football poll for the first time since 2014.
Alabama and Georgia are the only constants during this topsy-turvy college football season. They held down the top two spots for a fifth straight week in the AP Top 25, which is presented by Regions Bank.
Alabama received 53 of a possible 62 first-place votes Sunday, with Georgia picking up the rest.
After those two teams, the movement up and down and in and out of the Top 25 was about what would be expected after a week in which nine ranked teams lost, including four in the top 10.
Through the first five weeks of the season, 34 ranked teams have lost, the most in poll history.
Iowa leapfrogged Penn State to take the No. 3 spot after its 51-14 road win over previously unbeaten Maryland. The Hawkeyes have their highest ranking since 2015. Penn State beat Indiana 24-0 at home and remained No. 4.
Cincinnati, rising two spots to No. 5 after a 24-13 road win over Notre Dame, has its best ranking since the 2009 Bearcats coached by Brian Kelly were No. 4 in the first week of November.
Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan and BYU round out the top 10.
Clemson’s 19-13 home win over previously unbeaten Boston College didn’t impress voters enough to keep the Tigers in the Top 25. Thus ends their streak of 107 consecutive weeks in the rankings. The last time the Tigers were unranked was the week of Oct. 5, 2014.
They are one spot out of the Top 25, 15 points behind San Diego State.
Cincinnati’s upset victory over Notre Dame might have been the greatest victory in Luke Fickell’s career, but it probably won’t make him a match for USC.
AP Top 25 Football Rankings
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Iowa
4. Penn State
5. Cincinnati
6. Oklahoma
7. Ohio State
8. Oregon
9. Michigan
10. Brigham Young
11. Michigan State
12. Oklahoma State
13. Arkansas
14. Notre Dame
15. Coastal Carolina
16. Kentucky
17. Mississippi
18. Auburn
19. Wake Forest
20. Florida
21. Texas
22. Arizona State
23. North Carolina State
24. Southern Methodist
25. San Diego State
Others receiving votes:
Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno State 5, Texas Tech 4, Western Michigan 3, Appalachian State 2, Kansas State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1.
