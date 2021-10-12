Column: NHL predictions: The Lightning will stay hot, the Kraken will be competitive and more

First, a confession.

Based on the Tampa Bay Lightning’s late-season slump and forward Nikita Kucherov being on long-term injured reserve after hip surgery, I picked the Lightning to lose in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Conveniently for Tampa Bay, Kucherov recovered just as the regular season ended and the salary cap was lifted. He led all playoff scorers in assists (24) and points (32) as Tampa Bay won a second straight championship.

So, no more predictions here against the Lightning, who are trying to become the first team to win three straight Cup titles since the New York Islanders won four straight starting in 1980.

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) hoists the Stanley Cup after beating the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Final on July 7 in Tampa, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

Here are my preseason power rankings and some random predictions for the 2021-22 NHL season, which opens on Tuesday with the Seattle Kraken (rhymes with hackin’) as the NHL’s 32nd member.