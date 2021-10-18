Advertisement
Share
Sports

UCLA’s basketball team will start the season ranked No. 2, with a chance to move up quickly

UCLA coach Mick Cronin celebrates with his team during a Final Four game against Gonzaga on April 3 in Indianapolis.
(Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Share

UCLA’s basketball team will open the season ranked No. 2 in the country by Associated Press, the Bruins’ highest preseason ranking since the 2007-08 season.

They may not have to wait long for a chance to take over the top spot.

UCLA is scheduled to face top-ranked Gonzaga on Nov. 23 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It’s a rematch of last season’s epic national semifinal that the Bulldogs won on a banked 40-footer at the buzzer.

Of course, UCLA must navigate a difficult early schedule to remain unbeaten by then. The Bruins will face No. 4 Villanova on Nov. 12 at Pauley Pavilion in their second game of the season.

Advertisement

UCLA will also play a nonconference game against No. 19 North Carolina on Dec. 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as part of the CBS Sports Classic.

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell, right, celebrates with teammate guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) after an Elite 8 game against Michigan in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Indianapolis. UCLA won 51-49. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

UCLA Sports

UCLA, USC basketball eager to help prove Pac-12 really is the Conference of Champions

UCLA and USC the Pac-12 amass its best across-the-board showing in NCAA tournament history, piling up 13 victories. Now they’re hungry for more wins.

Oregon was No. 13 in the preseason rankings released Monday, becoming the only other Pac-12 Conference team to make an appearance. USC, Arizona and Colorado were among the other teams receiving votes.

UCLA coach Mick Cronin doesn’t care much for preseason rankings, though he recently noted he would rather be picked first than last after his team was selected the preseason favorite to win the Pac-12.

“It will not give us any points on the scoreboard,” Cronin said last week of being the top pick in the Pac-12. “We’re still going to start every game 0-0.”

The last time UCLA was ranked No. 2 before a season, 14 years ago, it advanced to the Final Four before losing to Memphis in a national semifinal. The Bruins have not been No. 1 in the preseason rankings since 1973-74, coach John Wooden’s next-to-last season.

SportsUCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement