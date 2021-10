Lakers 2021-22 schedule and roster

LAKERS 2021-22 SCHEDULE BY MONTH

October

19, vs. Golden State, 7 p.m. (TNT); 22, vs. Phoenix, 7 p.m. (Spectrum SN, ESPN); 24, vs. Memphis, 6:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 26, at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 27, at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m. (Spectrum SN) 29, vs. Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 31, vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN).

November

2, vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 4, vs. Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 6, at Portland, 7:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN, NBA TV); 8, vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN, NBA TV); 10, vs. Miami, 7 p.m. (Spectrum SN, ESPN); 12, vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 14, vs. San Antonio, 12:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 15 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN, NBA TV); 17, at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN, ESPN); 19, at Boston, 4:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN, ESPN); 21, at Detroit, 3 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 23, at New York, 4:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN, TNT); 24, at Indiana, 4 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 26, vs. Sacramento, 7:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 28, vs. Detroit, 6:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 30, at Sacramento (Spectrum SN).

December

3, vs. Clippers, 7 p.m. (Spectrum SN, ESPN); 7, vs. Boston, 7 p.m. (Spectrum SN, TNT); 9, at Memphis, 5 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 10, Oklahoma City, 5 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 12, vs. Orlando, 6:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 15, at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN, ESPN); 17, at Minnesota, 5 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 19, at Chicago, 12:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 21, vs. Phoenix, 7 p.m. (TNT); 23, vs. San Antonio, 7:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 25, vs. Brooklyn, 5 p.m. (ABC/ESPN); 28, at Houston, 5 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 29, at Memphis, 5 p.m. (Spectrum SN, TNT); 31, vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN, NBA TV).

January

2, vs. Minnesota, 6:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 4, vs. Sacramento, 7:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN, NBA TV); 7, vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. (Spectrum SN, NBA TV); 9, vs. Memphis, 6:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 12, at Sacramento, 7 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 16, at Denver, 6 p.m. (Spectrum SN, NBA TV); 17, vs. Utah, 7:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN, NBA TV); 19, Indiana, 7:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 21, at Orlando, 4 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 23, at Miami, 3 p.m. (Spectrum SN, NBA TV); 25, at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN, TNT); 27, at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN, TNT); 29, at Charlotte, 4 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 30, at Atlanta, 10 a.m. (Spectrum SN).

February

2, vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 3, at Clippers (TNT); 5, vs. New York, 5:30 p.m. (ABC); 8, vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m. (TNT); 9, at Portland, 7 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 12, at Golden State, 5:30 p.m. (ABC); 16, vs. Utah, 7 p.m. (Spectrum SN, ESPN); 25, vs. Clippers, 7 p.m. (Spectrum SN, ESPN); 27, vs. New Orleans, 7 p.m. (Spectrum SN, ESPN).

March

1, vs. Dallas, 7 p.m. (TNT); 3, at Clippers, 7 p.m. (TNT); 5, vs. Golden State, 5:30 p.m. (ABC); 7, at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 9, at Houston, 5 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 11, vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN, NBA TV); 13, at Phoenix, 5 p.m. (Spectrum SN, ESPN); 14, vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 16, at Minnesota, 5 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 18, at Toronto, 4:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 19, at Washington, 5 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 21, at Cleveland, 4 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 23, vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m. (Spectrum SN, ESPN); 27, at New Orleans, 4 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 29, at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN, TNT); 31, at Utah, 7 p.m. (Spectrum SN, TNT).

April

1, vs. New Orleans, 7:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN, NBA TV); 3, vs. Denver, 12:30 p.m. (ABC); 5, at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN, NBA TV); 7, at Golden State, 7 p.m. (TNT); 8, vs. Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m. (Spectrum SN); 10, at Denver, TBD (Spectrum SN).

LAKERS ROSTER

No., Player, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr., School/Country

7, Carmelo Anthony, F 6-7, 238, 19, Syracuse

1, Trevor Ariza, F, 6-8, 215, 18, UCLA

9, Kent Bazemore, G-F, 6-4, 195, 10, Old Dominion

20, Avery Bradley, G, 6-3, 180, 12, Texas

3, Anthony Davis, F-C, 6-10, 253, 10, Kentucky

2, Wayne Ellington, G, 6-4, 207, 13, North Carolina

5, Talen Horton-Tucker, G, 6-4, 234, 3, Iowa State

39, Dwight Howard, C, 6-10, 265, 18, SW Atlanta Christian HS

6, LeBron James, F, 6-9, 250, 19, St. Mary’s-St. Vincent HS

10, DeAndre Jordan, C, 6-11, 265, 14, Texas A&M

11, Malik Monk, G, 6-3, 200, 5, Kentucky,

12, Kendrick Nunn, G, 6-2, 190, 3, Oakland

15, Austin Reaves, G, 6-5, 197, R, Oklahoma

4, Rajon Rondo, G, 6-1, 180, 16, Kentucky

0, Russell Westbrook, G, 6-3, 200, 14, UCLA

45, Sekou Doumbouya, F, 6-8, 230, 3, France

Coach: Frank Vogel

Assistants: David Fizdale, Phil Handy, Mike Penberthy, Miles Simon, Quinton Crawford, John Lucas III