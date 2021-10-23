College football: No. 2 Cincinnati, No. 3 Oklahoma escape with road wins

Arquon Bush intercepted a pass with 25 seconds left to help No. 2 Cincinnati hold on for a 27-20 victory over Navy on Saturday at Annapolis, Md.

The Bearcats (7-0, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) weren’t at their best, but they never looked like they were in significant danger of an upset until the final minute, when Navy scored to make it a one-score game and then recovered an onside kick with 48 seconds left.

The Midshipmen (1-6, 1-4) didn’t do much with that final chance, though. Tai Lavatai’s third-down pass was picked off by Bush near the Cincinnati 45.

The Bearcats were fortunate to lead by three after a mistake-filled first half, but Cincinnati eventually snapped out of its offensive funk. Desmond Ridder threw for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

Advertisement

Navy was hosting a top-five team for the first time since 1984, and the Midshipmen didn’t trail until a wild swing at the end of the first half. With the game tied at 10, Navy was driving and looked poised to use up the remaining time in the second quarter. But after losing yards on back-to-back plays, the Midshipmen had to try a 51-yard field goal.

The kick was blocked, and Cincinnati’s Deshawn Pace nearly ran it back for a touchdown, but he stepped out of bounds with 1 second left. That was enough time for Alex Bales to kick a 52-yard field goal and give the Bearcats a 13-10 lead.

Jerome Ford’s 43-yard touchdown run made it 20-10, and Ridder added a 3-yard TD pass to Josh Whyle later in the third.

Lavatai scored on a 1-yard run for Navy in the final minute of the game.

No. 3 Oklahoma 35, at Kansas 23

Caleb Williams threw two touchdown pass, ran 40 yards for a score on a pivotal fourth down and the Sooners rallied to avoid an enormous .

The Sooners (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) trailed by double figures on two occasions — including 10-0 at the half —- but outscored the Jayhawks 35-13 in the second half to win their 16th straight game.

Jason Bean passed for 246 yards and a score for Kansas (1-6, 0-4), which led 17-7 late in the third quarter.

A 66-yard run by Trevon West sparked the Oklahoma offense after that. and scored two plays later for their first lead, 21-17, early in the fourth quarter.

Kansas was able to stay in the game because of the legs of Devin Neal who ran for 100 and a pair of touchdowns. Kansas didn’t punt for the first time until the fourth quarter.

At No. 6 Michigan 33, Northwestern 7

Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins combined for 229 yards rushing and four touchdowns to carry the Wolverines to victory.

Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) closed strong after a sluggish start, leading by just three points at halftime, looking as if they were peeking ahead to next week’s game against ninth-ranked Michigan State on the road.

Michigan pulled away from the Wildcats (3-4, 1-3) by outscoring them 23-0 in the first 16:40 of the second half. Corum finished with 119 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Haskins ran for 110 yards and two scores. Cade McNamara was 20 of 27 for 129 yards for the Wolverines.

Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski, a South Carolina transfer, completed 14 of 29 passes for 114 yards with an interception. He was replaced early in the fourth quarter by Carl Richardson.