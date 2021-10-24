AP top 25 football: Alabama jumps Oklahoma to No. 3; Penn State falls to 20th

Alabama inched up to No. 3 in the Associated Press college football Sunday behind top-ranked Georgia and No. 2 Cincinnati.

The Bulldogs (63 first-place votes) are a unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week in the latest AP top 25 presented by Regions Bank, and the Bearcats remain second.

The Crimson Tide jumped up a spot past Oklahoma after blowing out Tennessee. The now fourth-ranked Sooners were shut out in the first half against Kansas before scoring 35 in the second half and pulling away late.

No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Michigan both held their spots.

Oregon moved up three spots to No. 7. No. 8 Michigan State, No. 9 Iowa and No. 10 Mississippi round out the top 10.

In a week with no games matching ranked teams, five ranked teams lost, including two in the top 10. Penn State dropped 13 spots to No. 20 after losing in a record nine overtime periods to Illinois. Oklahoma State fell from No. 8 to 15th after losing at Iowa State.

1. Georgia

2. Cincinnati

3. Alabama

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan

7. Oregon

8. Michigan State

9. Iowa

10. Mississippi

11. Notre Dame

12. Kentucky

13. Wake Forest

14. Texas A&M

15. Oklahoma State

16. Baylor

17. Pittsburgh

18. Auburn

19. Southern Methodist

20. Penn State

21. San Diego State

22. Iowa State

23. Texas, San Antonio

24. Coastal Carolina

25. Brigham Young

Others receiving votes:

Arkansas 36, Louisiana-Lafayette 32, North Carolina State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon State 7, Arizona State 7, Texas 6, Appalachian State 5, Florida 3, Minnesota 1, UCLA 1.