‘Not surprised at all’: Athletes react to Kyle Rittenhouse not-guilty verdict

Teenager Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of all charges for shooting and killing two men and wounding another during protests against police brutality last year in Kenosha, Wis.

Rittenhouse faced charges including intentional homicide and reckless endangerment. He was 17 when he traveled to the protests from his Illinois home and brought an AR-15 rifle with him.

The case has amplified the national debate over vigilantism and law and order. Many on the right have embraced Rittenhouse as a symbol of heroism, while others on the left have characterized him as having provoked violence.

Here are some reactions from the sports world:

We just witnessed a system built on white supremacy validate the terroristic acts of a white supremacist.



This only further validates the need to abolish our current system. White supremacy cannot be reformed. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 19, 2021

Ha, let the boy be black and it would’ve been life…hell he would’ve had his life taken before the bullshit trial.. sad — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) November 19, 2021

Kyle Rittennhouse can kill without a sliver of doubt & walk free but Julius Jones is in jail for life without the chance for parole after being on death row for 20 years with all types of doubt in his case. What is Justice? God help us. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 19, 2021

not surprised at all , smh ... — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) November 19, 2021

Every time American gets a chance to do the right thing it never does. This is the guy that will one day become law enforcement and will go on to kill more people because he knows he can get away with it. America continues to do this 🖕🏻to us every chance they get. pic.twitter.com/RBdPkbgX9Y — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) November 19, 2021

they show sympathy to those they see themselves in… — solomon hill (@solohill) November 19, 2021

The History major in me is not surprised and if you are mad please stay calm and if you are happy remember this situation for the future! I guess I can say case closed! https://t.co/jn8UUqLCP4 — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) November 19, 2021

Times staff writer Kurtis Lee contributed to this report.

