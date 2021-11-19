Advertisement
Share
Sports

‘Not surprised at all’: Athletes react to Kyle Rittenhouse not-guilty verdict

Kyle Rittenhouse puts his hand over his face after he is found not guilty on all counts
Kyle Rittenhouse listens to the jury’s verdict Friday at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis.
(Sean Krajacic / Associated Press)
By Times staff
Share

Teenager Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of all charges for shooting and killing two men and wounding another during protests against police brutality last year in Kenosha, Wis.

Rittenhouse faced charges including intentional homicide and reckless endangerment. He was 17 when he traveled to the protests from his Illinois home and brought an AR-15 rifle with him.

The case has amplified the national debate over vigilantism and law and order. Many on the right have embraced Rittenhouse as a symbol of heroism, while others on the left have characterized him as having provoked violence.

Here are some reactions from the sports world:

Advertisement

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 19: Kyle Rittenhouse, left, collapses to his chair and cries as he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 19, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges in the shooting of three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, claimed self-defense who at the time of the shooting was armed with an assault rifle. (Photo by Sean Krajacic - Pool/Getty Images)

World & Nation

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty of all charges

Kyle Rittenhouse is found not guilty of all charges in the killing of two people during a protest in Kenosha, Wis.

Times staff writer Kurtis Lee contributed to this report.

Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement