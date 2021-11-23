Advertisement
Share
Sports

CFP rankings: Cincinnati moves into playoff position

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder celebrates with teammates after throwing a touchdown.
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder celebrates with teammates after throwing a touchdown against Southern Methodist on Saturday in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 48-14.
(Aaron Doster / Associated Press)
By Ralph D. Russo
Associated Press
Share

Cincinnati moved into position to make the College Football Playoff on Tuesday night, climbing a spot to fourth behind Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama.

A team from outside the Power Five conferences has never been selected for the semifinals in the previous seven years of the College Football Playoff.

Heading into the final full weekend of games, one loaded with playoff and conference championship implications, Cincinnati (11-0) seems to have a realistic path to a playoff spot no matter what happens around the Bearcats.

Cincinnati plays at East Carolina on Friday and then meets Houston (10-1), ranked 24th by the committee, in the American Athletic Conference championship game on Dec. 4.

Advertisement

Before this season, no team from a so-called Group of Five conference had ever been ranked better than seventh by the CFP selection committee.

Michigan is fifth heading into its game against Ohio State that should produce the Big Ten’s best shot to make the playoff.

Notre Dame (10-1) is sixth. The Fighting Irish’s only loss is to Cincinnati.

Oklahoma State (10-1) at seventh is the highest-ranked Big 12 team.

Big 12 rivals Baylor (eighth) and Oklahoma (10th) round out the top 10 with Mississippi in between.

The Sooners play at Oklahoma State on Saturday in a game that will help determine who plays in the Big 12 title game.

The final CFP rankings will be revealed Dec. 5 and the top four teams will play in the semifinals on Dec. 31 in the Orange and Cotton bowls. The national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda reacts after the Bears intercept a pass from Kansas State quarterback Jaren Lewis during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

USC Sports

USC coaching search heat check: Matt Campbell and Kyle Whittingham gaining steam

Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham are gaining more traction in the USC football coaching search, but have they passed Dave Aranda?

1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Cincinnati
5. Michigan
6. Notre Dame
7. Oklahoma State
8. Baylor
9. Mississippi
10. Oklahoma
11. Oregon
12. Michigan State
13. Brigham Young
14. Wisconsin
15. Texas A&M
16. Iowa
17. Pittsburgh
18. Wake Forest
19. Utah
20. North Carolina State
21. San Diego State
22. Texas San Antonio
23. Clemson
24. Houston
25. Arkansas

Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement