CFP rankings: Cincinnati moves into playoff position
Cincinnati moved into position to make the College Football Playoff on Tuesday night, climbing a spot to fourth behind Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama.
A team from outside the Power Five conferences has never been selected for the semifinals in the previous seven years of the College Football Playoff.
Heading into the final full weekend of games, one loaded with playoff and conference championship implications, Cincinnati (11-0) seems to have a realistic path to a playoff spot no matter what happens around the Bearcats.
Cincinnati plays at East Carolina on Friday and then meets Houston (10-1), ranked 24th by the committee, in the American Athletic Conference championship game on Dec. 4.
Before this season, no team from a so-called Group of Five conference had ever been ranked better than seventh by the CFP selection committee.
Michigan is fifth heading into its game against Ohio State that should produce the Big Ten’s best shot to make the playoff.
Notre Dame (10-1) is sixth. The Fighting Irish’s only loss is to Cincinnati.
Oklahoma State (10-1) at seventh is the highest-ranked Big 12 team.
Big 12 rivals Baylor (eighth) and Oklahoma (10th) round out the top 10 with Mississippi in between.
The Sooners play at Oklahoma State on Saturday in a game that will help determine who plays in the Big 12 title game.
The final CFP rankings will be revealed Dec. 5 and the top four teams will play in the semifinals on Dec. 31 in the Orange and Cotton bowls. The national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.
Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham are gaining more traction in the USC football coaching search, but have they passed Dave Aranda?
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Cincinnati
5. Michigan
6. Notre Dame
7. Oklahoma State
8. Baylor
9. Mississippi
10. Oklahoma
11. Oregon
12. Michigan State
13. Brigham Young
14. Wisconsin
15. Texas A&M
16. Iowa
17. Pittsburgh
18. Wake Forest
19. Utah
20. North Carolina State
21. San Diego State
22. Texas San Antonio
23. Clemson
24. Houston
25. Arkansas
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.