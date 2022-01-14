NFL wild-card weekend: Start times, how to watch, fun facts and more

The NFL playoffs can be an emotional time for fans.

At any point during a single postseason game, folks might experience joy, anguish, anxiety, fear, surprise, relief and more while pulling for their favorite teams in a win-or-go-home scenario.

These emotions are often accompanied by the uncontrollable urge to cheer, dance, groan, sob or shriek “HOW ‘BOUT THEM COWBOYS,” all of which can be pretty embarrassing while in the company of a bunch of randoms.

That is why it’s always good to watch these high-stake games in the company of other likeminded fans, whether at home with friends or at a sports bar where supporters of a particular team congregate on game days.

Here’s all the information you might need to enjoy this weekend’s wild-card games in such a manner. For more info on the watering holes listed below, check out the playoffs edition of our super handy SoCal NFL sports bar guide.

(all times PST)