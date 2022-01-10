Advertisement
Use our football sports guide to find a bar showing your NFL playoff team.

Sports

Ultimate SoCal NFL playoffs sports bar guide: Find out where to watch your team

By Eduardo Gonzalez
J. Brady McCollough
For Subscribers
Share

It’s easy to find Rams, Chargers and even Raiders fans in Southern California, but where can Packers, Cowboys, Patriots or Chiefs fans go to watch NFL playoff games in the Los Angeles area with other fans who share their passion?

Look no further than the Los Angeles Times’ ultimate SoCal NFL playoffs sports bar guide.

If you’re a fan of 13 of the 14 NFL teams that made the postseason (sorry Bucs fans, we couldn’t find a bar for you at the moment), then use this guide to find your tribe. You don’t need to be the only fan cheering when the Bills score a touchdown or walk into a bar wearing a Cardinals jersey and see only others decked out in Steelers gear. Cheer with fellow Titans and jeer with fellow Bengals.

Find your home field on NFL game day.

If you know a bar that regularly hosts NFL fans that has not been included in this list, please tell us about it. We plan to update this guide regularly throughout the season. And also check out our ultimate SoCal college football sports bar guide. If your team didn’t make the NFL playoffs, check out our regular-season guide here.

Big Wangs

North Hollywood Arizona Cardinals
By J. Brady McCollough
This spot caters to fans of all kinds but especially those who love to cheer for a bird — and chow down on one, too. The Cardinals fit that bill.
Busby's West

Buffalo Bills
By J. Brady McCollough
The Bills Backers have been known to pack Busby’s West to standing room only, and the crowd should only grow with Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and company trying to lead the Bills to the Super Bowl for the first time since the early 1990s.
Baja Sharkeez

Hermosa Beach Buffalo Bills
By J. Brady McCollough
The Bills Mafia in the Hermosa Beach area can meet up at Baja Sharkeez by the pier. It’s just the place with Mexican fare and refreshing margaritas.
5 Line Tavern

Eagle Rock Cincinnati Bengals
By J. Brady McCollough
This spacious gastropub in Eagle Rock will host the Bengals West group and make sure that the Cincinnati game has multiple TVs and volume every Sunday.
Culichi's VIP

Dallas Cowboys
By J. Brady McCollough
Cowboys fans in the Inland Empire can make the trek to Culichi’s VIP, where they offer an eclectic combination of sushi and Mexican food to go along with the roller coaster of watching America’s Team.
Q’s Billiard Club

Dallas Cowboys
By J. Brady McCollough
If you’re looking for a big bar with an extensive food menu and tons of TVs everywhere you look, Q’s is the spot. It’s been known for a while as the best Cowboys bar on the Westside.
Bludso’s Bar & Que

Fairfax Dallas Cowboys
By J. Brady McCollough
With Cowboys memorabilia and a distinct Texas barbecue vibe, Bludso’s can feel like you’ve been transported to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex — especially on Sundays.
The Parlor

Fairfax Dallas Cowboys
By J. Brady McCollough
The Parlor brings a Hollywood vibe for Cowboys fans who like the glitz and glamour. Of all the haunts, this would be the one where the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders would feel most comfortable.
Stage 21 Bar and Lounge

Culver City Green Bay Packers
By J. Brady McCollough
This Culver City dive is known for karaoke most of the time, but on Sundays it becomes a haven for proud Packers fans who can sing to their heart’s content with every Aaron Rodgers touchdown pass.
Mom’s Bar

Sawtelle Green Bay Packers
By J. Brady McCollough
This classic neighborhood lounge is described as “no frills,” which is exactly the right vibe for salt-of-the-earth Wisconsin folks who have somehow ended up in Los Angeles. Mom’s is the place to attempt playing pingpong while wearing a cheesehead.
1906 Inc

Kansas City Chiefs
By J. Brady McCollough
This Upland bar and event space hosts the Los Angeles Chiefs’ “Foothills Chapter” fan club meet-up on game days. If there are enough people, there’s a private room available with a full bar and specialty drinks.
Baja Sharkeez (Manhattan Beach)

Manhattan Beach Kansas City Chiefs
By J. Brady McCollough
Chiefs in the South Bay can depend on a spirited game watch at Baja Sharkeez, a local chain known for its Mexican food and margaritas. Reopened on Labor Day weekend with nearly two-dozen TVs and a new outdoor patio, the bar hosts the weekly gathering of the Los Angeles Chiefs “beach chapter.”
Jalapeño Pete's

Studio City Kansas City Chiefs
By J. Brady McCollough
For Chiefs fans in L.A., Jalapeño Pete’s checks a lot of boxes: margaritas, Mexican food and outside seating. Texan Patrick Mahomes would certainly approve.
Melody Bar & Grill

Westchester Las Vegas Raiders
By J. Brady McCollough
The Raiders may have left L.A. for Oakland and then Las Vegas, but their fans can count on a spirited watch every Sunday at Melody Bar & Grill, a friendly neighborhood watering hole for the Black Hole.
28 West Sports Bar

Alhambra Las Vegas Raiders
By J. Brady McCollough
This neighborhood dive advertises itself as the “Official Las Vegas Raiders Booster Club” and should be treated as such by the faithful.
Tom Bergin’s

L.A. Rams
By J. Brady McCollough
The Rams’ 1951 championship banner hangs at Tom Bergin’s, which is where the team celebrated its title that year. If that isn’t where you want to watch the Rams game, we don’t know what to say.
Legends Restaurant & Sports Bar

Long Beach L.A. Rams
By J. Brady McCollough
Legends was established in 1979 by former Rams offensive lineman Dennis Harrah. It’s known as “the first modern sports bar in America” as legend has it because it began using satellites to air sporting events from around the world.
The Garage on Motor

Palms New England Patriots
By J. Brady McCollough
This Patriots watch spot is perfect for the COVID era with a large airy main room featuring plenty of TVs.
Sonny McLean's

Santa Monica New England Patriots
By J. Brady McCollough
Sonny McLean’s is a Boston-themed sports bar with Beantown memorabilia hanging on the walls and tons of TVs. The bar food is worth staying for, too.
The Greyhound Bar & Grill

Highland Park Philadelphia Eagles
By J. Brady McCollough
This Highland Park haunt is the dependable watch location for Eagles fans in the heart of Los Angeles. It is known for its burgers and wings and steady helpings of brotherly love (of course, it helps if the Eagles are playing well).
Britannia Pub

Santa Monica Philadelphia Eagles
By J. Brady McCollough
Located just off the Third Street Promenade, the Britannia Pub is the Westside spot for Eagles fans to commiserate on how in the world they managed to fire the coach who led them to their first Super Bowl victory.
Iron City Tavern

San Pedro Pittsburgh Steelers
By J. Brady McCollough
The name is all you need to know. While Gabe’s on the Westside — a well-known Steelers bar — has permanently closed, if you’re a Steelers fan it will be worth the drive to San Pedro to watch the team in a classic Pittsburgh dive.
Starting Gate

Pittsburgh Steelers
By J. Brady McCollough
Billed as the first Steelers bar on the West Coast, it still is known to be friendly to the Steel Curtain faithful many years later.
Gallagher's Pub & Grill

Long Beach San Francisco 49ers
By Eduardo Gonzalez
49ers fans in Long Beach can head over to Gallahger’s for American and Irish dishes, and some luck on game day. There are weekend football specials which fans can look forward to while watching the game.
San Francisco Saloon

Sawtelle San Francisco 49ers
By J. Brady McCollough
For the moment, this bar is temporarily closed, but when it opens, it’s definitely the spot for Bay Area sports, including the beloved 49ers.
90 West Lounge

Del Rey San Francisco 49ers
By J. Brady McCollough
It appears that this was once a 49ers-only watch spot. Though it has opened it up to other fan bases, you’ll likely find Niners fans who still go out of habit. Features a dog-friendly patio.
Hyperion Public

Silver Lake Tennessee Titans
By J. Brady McCollough
There doesn’t appear to be an official Los Angeles area watch site for the Titans, but don’t be surprised to find some of their ilk at this country-style eatery and pub near Los Feliz.
