Ultimate SoCal NFL playoffs sports bar guide: Find out where to watch your team

It’s easy to find Rams, Chargers and even Raiders fans in Southern California, but where can Packers, Cowboys, Patriots or Chiefs fans go to watch NFL playoff games in the Los Angeles area with other fans who share their passion?

Look no further than the Los Angeles Times’ ultimate SoCal NFL playoffs sports bar guide.

If you’re a fan of 13 of the 14 NFL teams that made the postseason (sorry Bucs fans, we couldn’t find a bar for you at the moment), then use this guide to find your tribe. You don’t need to be the only fan cheering when the Bills score a touchdown or walk into a bar wearing a Cardinals jersey and see only others decked out in Steelers gear. Cheer with fellow Titans and jeer with fellow Bengals.

Find your home field on NFL game day.

If you know a bar that regularly hosts NFL fans that has not been included in this list, please tell us about it. We plan to update this guide regularly throughout the season. And also check out our ultimate SoCal college football sports bar guide. If your team didn’t make the NFL playoffs, check out our regular-season guide here.