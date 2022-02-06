Photos: NASCAR clashes at the Coliseum

Share
The Coliseum hosted arguably the most unique event in its storied history Sunday when NASCAR took over the recently paved field for a wheeling-banging, bumper-breaking exhibition race featuring the sport’s top racers.
Veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Allen J. Schaben was on hand to document the Coliseum’s NASCAR debut. Here’s a collection of his best photos from the motorsport showcase:
