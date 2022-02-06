Sports

Photos: NASCAR clashes at the Coliseum

With a view of the snow-capped mountains in the background, NASCAR racers navigate the quarter-mile track during the Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Allen J. SchabenStaff Photographer 
The Coliseum hosted arguably the most unique event in its storied history Sunday when NASCAR took over the recently paved field for a wheeling-banging, bumper-breaking exhibition race featuring the sport’s top racers.

Veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Allen J. Schaben was on hand to document the Coliseum’s NASCAR debut. Here’s a collection of his best photos from the motorsport showcase:

Corvette Racing driver Jordan Taylor, dressed in costume as his alter-ego race car driver Rodney Sandstorm, waves a racing flag as racing fans arrive at the Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Fabian Martinez and his sons Jonathan and Alexander wear racing helmet hats.
Fabian Martinez, left, and his sons Jonathan, center, and Alexander wear racing helmet hats while playing games at the NASCAR Fan Fest.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A view of fireworks and the C-17 flyover from McChord AFB in Washington during the national anthem before the start of the Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
With a view of downtown Los Angeles and the snow-capped mountains in the background, NASCAR racers circle the quarter-mile track.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
The pack of cars race around the quarter-mile track at the Coliseum.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Austin Cindric spins out and collects Bubba Wallace on the track during the race.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
NASCAR driver Joey Logano does a celebratory burnout to honor his pit crew after winning the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Amaya DiBella, center, waves a checkered flag as her grandparents, Vice DiBella, left, and John DiBella and mom Inez DiBella cheer after Joey Logano’s win at the Coliseum.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Sports
Allen J. Schaben

Photojournalist Allen J. Schaben began his career at the Los Angeles Times shortly after he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in art and psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994.

