Excerpts from Sam Farmer’s Super Bowl ‘Hall-of-Farmer’ speaker series

Sam and Amy, the then-CEO of the Las Vegas Raiders, on first meeting 25 years ago: I’m sure there’s people here that might not have been born when we met in our respective careers. ... There was no line for the ladies’ room. And I used to joke about that. There would be a break in the NFL owners meetings and all the men would run, there would be a line for the men’s room. I would walk right into the ladies’ room because there was no one there.

On growing up in L.A., being introduced to football: I fell in love with the game of football when I was in junior high, went to my first-ever football game, a junior high school game. And I just fell in love with the game.

Because, yes, we all know about the speed and the power and the strength of the players, but it’s a very cerebral game. It’s a game of matchups — how does your pass protection work against our pass rush and vice versa? Can your corners cover our receivers and vice versa? Can you play man — and I worked for Al Davis for almost three decades, so you’re playing man — how do your linebackers match with our running backs and vice versa?

On how she joined the Raiders: I fell in love with the Raiders when I was at Cal Berkeley. Everything about the team — you would watch teams play on the road and all the teams, the guys would get off the team bus in their sport coats with their briefcase. Then you’d watch the Raiders get off the bus for a road game, and they’re just tumbling out in their sweats. Like nobody had slept the night before and rag tag.

And what really resonated with me was Al didn’t care if you were labeled a behavior problem. ... Well, I was labeled a behavior problem in kindergarten . ... and that label stayed with me through 12th grade. Some people would say it’s still an appropriate label.

So I loved the fact that this is an organization that gave a chance to people other organizations would not give a chance. Al gave people second chances and sometimes third and fourth chances. And I loved that about the team. I loved the whole rough and tumble, ragtag, everything.

On what was it like working for Al Davis: The biggest misconception about Al is that he wouldn’t tolerate disagreement or he wouldn’t tolerate anyone who disagreed with him. Because if that were the case I would have been fired about two weeks into my job.

Advertisement

Two weeks into my job, maybe two and a half, I’m sitting in the office with a co-worker. Al walks in and rips into this guy like I could only imagine a velociraptor would rip into flesh. As I listened to him talking I realized he was wrong.

Sam, you know I don’t have a dainty voice under any circumstances. But he was yelling. To be heard, I yelled. I said, Excuse me, really loudly — firmly, I would say, firmly and loudly and clearly — I said, excuse me, you’re wrong.

And I will forever remember the look on his face when his head spun around towards me. It was like Linda Blair in “The Exorcist,” only none of the green stuff.

He looked at me, like, what did you just say? And I said, look, you’re wrong. And I went on to explain to him, and it’s heated — I’m yelling, he’s yelling — and I said, if the facts on which you were basing your conclusion were accurate ... that would be a fair conclusion. But you are basing your conclusion on inaccurate information.

All the staff is listening to this girl who had been there about two weeks yelling with — one woman even brought boxes cause she figured I’d have to pack up my stuff. After a pretty long argument, he said, oh, OK. I gotcha. I got it. And we went on to have a conversation. And I think that set the basis of our relationship because over the course of almost 30 years, I disagreed with him more than I agreed with him. And we argued and we fought.

On the NFL in terms of diversity hirings: Over the course of my career, some terrific, terrific women, it started opening. Jeanne Bonk with the Chargers, Hannah Gordon with the 49ers. So I have seen progress. People ask me when I see progress, am I excited.

Well, when it’s really going to be exciting is when it’s no longer newsworthy. Sure, it’s exciting when we see progress, whether it’s related to race or gender or any type of diversity. But what’s really going to be exciting is when it’s no longer newsworthy because it’s de rigueur.