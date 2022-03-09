Advertisement
MLB, players union set to resume contract talks today in effort to end lockout

Major League Baseball officials arrive at the MLB Players Assn. office for negotiations.
Major League Baseball representatives Dan Halem, from left, Patrick Houlihan, Morgan Sword and Glen Caplin arrive at MLB Players Assn. headquarters in New York for negotiations Tuesday.
(Ron Blum / Associated Press)
By RONALD BLUM
Associated Press
NEW YORK — 

Negotiators for locked-out players and Major League Baseball spent 16½ hours bargaining, then recessed until Wednesday morning as commissioner Rob Manfred let his deadline to reach a deal preserving a 162-game season pass.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on the 98th day of the lockout, MLB said no additional games had been canceled and talks will continue.

“The players association requested to speak to their board early tomorrow before responding to our proposal and will be getting back to us in the morning,” an MLB spokesman said in a statement.

A session Tuesday morning at MLB’s office in Manhattan was followed by an afternoon session at the union’s office about three blocks away. The sides then switched to talking by telephone from their separate offices.

MLB made moves toward players on the key economic issues of the luxury tax, the amount of a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players and minimum salaries. The league also pushed for its long-held goal of an international amateur draft.

Yet, it remained unclear whether this more intensive phase of talks would lead to an agreement or yet another breakdown in oft-strained negotiations that have dragged on for nearly a year.

Manfred originally set a Feb. 28 deadline for preserving opening day on March 31.

After 16½ hours of bargaining in Jupiter, Fla., that ended at 2:30 a.m. March 1 produced progress, Manfred extended that deadline to 5 p.m. the following day.

Talks broke down, and Manfred announced the first two series for each team during the 2022 regular season had been canceled. Negotiators returned to New York and resumed bargaining on Sunday.

While it appears there is no chance opening day could take place as originally schedule, MLB told the union that Tuesday was the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow a modified 162-game schedule, along with full salary and service time needed to reach free agency for players.

Sports

