Cal State Fullerton rallies, beats Long Beach State to secure NCAA tournament berth
E.J. Anosike had 22 points and eight rebounds, Damari Milstead hit five three-pointers and finished with 17 points and Cal State Fullerton rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Long Beach State 72-71 on Saturday night to win the Big West Conference tournament.
The Titans, who have won four games in a row, clinched an NCAA tournament berth for the first time since 2018.
Tray Maddox Jr. had 13 points and six assists for Fullerton (21-10) and Jalen Harris scored 10.
Tobias Rotegaard and Jadon Jones sandwiched three-pointers around a jumper by Joel Murray to give Long Beach State a 54-50 lead midway through the second half. But Anosike scored nine points and Harris five as Fullerton answered with a 14-2 run to take an eight-point lead, and the Titans led the rest of the way.
Jones hit a three-pointer to pull Long Beach State within a point with 38 seconds left and, after the teams traded turnovers, Milstead was fouled and missed the front end of the one-and-one with 19 seconds left. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. poked away the ball at the other end and Long Beach State failed to get off a potential winning shot in the closing seconds.
Murray led Long Beach State (20-12) with 24 points and Colin Slater, the conference’s player of the year, scored 23, hitting five of nine from three-point range. Jordan Roberts added 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Slater scored 13 points, including three three-pointers, as Long Beach State jumped to a 29-15 lead with 4:37 left in the first half. Maddox scored eight points and Anosike added six in a 17-2 run that gave the Titans a one-point lead at the break.
Wrightsell and Fullerton’s Jadon Jones were called for a double technical in the closing seconds of the first half.
