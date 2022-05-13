Padres say no cancer found during Bob Melvin’s surgery; team signs Robinson Cano

The San Diego Padres say no cancer was found when manager Bob Melvin had prostate surgery Wednesday.

Melvin, 60, was recovering at home Friday after being released from the hospital, the team said.

Melvin said Tuesday that he didn’t believe he had cancer but the doctors wouldn’t know until the surgery. He said he hoped to miss only the first six games of the team’s forthcoming nine-game trip, which started Friday night in Atlanta and continues through Philadelphia and San Francisco.

Bench coach Ryan Christenson is serving as interim manager during Melvin’s absence. He was Melvin’s bench coach the last four seasons in Oakland. Melvin was hired away from the Athletics on Nov. 1 and is in his 19th season as a big league manager.

Advertisement

Melvin said he had been feeling symptoms since the team returned from a road trip that ended May 4. He missed a game the next night with what the team said was a gastrointestinal issue.

The Padres also said Friday that third base coach Matt Williams remained in COVID-19 protocol and hoped to rejoin the team in Philadelphia for a series that starts Tuesday night. First base coach David Macias moved to third base and Morgan Burkhart coached first base, just as they did Wednesday in a home loss to the Cubs.

Padres sign Robinson Cano

Robinson Cano crosses home plate for the Mets after homering April 15. The team released him Sunday, and he has signed with the Padres. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)

The Padres signed veteran second baseman Robinson Cano to a major league contract and plan to use him as a left-handed hitter off the bench.

Cano was not in Friday’s lineup against the Braves. Christenson said he could get some occasional starts at second and designated hitter.

“I’ve got a lot left in the tank,” Cano said. “I know I can still play this game and just go out on top.”

The New York Mets, who released Cano on Sunday, owe him nearly $45 million remaining on his original contract signed with Seattle. He will earn a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum.

Cano, 39, was designated for assignment May 2 after hitting .195 with one home run and three RBIs in 43 plate appearances for the National League East-leading Mets. He sat out last season serving a second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

“I missed the game,” he said. “I would say every bad situation, you’ve got to take the good things out of it. I had a chance to spend time with my kids, being a dad. My daughter’s only 5. My son is 11. You’ve just got to move on and turn the page.”

Cano spent the last week at his home in the Dominican Republic, working on baseball activities.

Cano indicated that his time with the Mets ended because he wasn’t able to play every day. He won’t get that opportunity with the Padres barring something unforeseen.

“It’s kind of like I don’t want to blame that — not playing every day — but it’s something that I’m not used to,” he said. “It’s something that’s going to take time. It is what it is. There’s no hard feelings. I’m just thankful here for the opportunity. I just move on and turn the page. Now I’m here and I want to help this team to win games.”

Christenson plans to get Cano in the lineup in the next few days.

“As we get into this road trip and if we’re looking to get someone a day off, then maybe we’ll discuss a DH or maybe some second base,” Christenson said. “He’s going to be used as a pinch-hitter off the bench.”

Cano has a .302 career batting average with 335 home runs, 1,305 RBIs and an .842 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 17 seasons. He has 2,632 hits, including 571 doubles.

The Padres optioned pitcher Dinelson Lamet to triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move.