How to watch and start times for Indy 500, Monaco Grand Prix and Coca-Cola 600

What you need to know about the 2022 Indianapolis 500: Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon will be on the pole Sunday for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500. Dixon, who drives for Chip Ganassi Racing, won his only Indy 500 race on the 2.5-mile oval back in 2008. He is joined on the starting grid’s front row by Alex Palou and Rinus VeeKay. Leigh Diffey will call the race along with analysts James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell.

How to watch, stream and listen to the Indianapolis 500

When: 8 a.m. PDT (9:30 a.m. start time)

Where: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

TV: Channel 4

Online streaming: Peacock and Universo; telemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app. (Spanish)

Radio: SiriusXM 85 and SXM app.

Monaco Grand Prix — Formula One

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen races through the streets on Monte Carlo during the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix. (Luca Bruno / Associated Press)

What you need to know about the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix: Monte Carlo is the host of Formula One’s most glamorous event when the Monaco Grand Prix starts Sunday on the city’s twisting and curvy 2.074-mile Circuit de Monaco course. Max Verstappen, the season’s points leader with 110, will be trying for his second-straight Monaco win. Charles Leclerc is a close second, and Mexico’s Sergio Perez is third. Verstappen and Perez drive for Oracle Red Bull while Leclerc will be at the wheel of a Ferrari.

How to watch, stream and listen to the race

When: 6 a.m. PDT

Where: Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco.

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Online streaming: BBC Sounds app.

Radio: BBC Radio 5 Live

Coca-Cola 600 — NASCAR

Chase Elliott talks with his team during NASCAR Cup practice at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30. Elliott leads the NASCAR Cup points standings heading into the Coca-Cola 600. (Jason Minto / Associated Press)

What you need to know about the 2022 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600: NASCAR’s Cup Series continues on the holiday weekend with the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Ryan Blaney, who won last weekend’s $1-million All-Star Race in Texas, has a good chance to close in on the points lead in the Cup standings. Blaney trails leader Chase Elliott, 475 to 425, with Kyle Busch in third with 417.

How to watch, stream and listen to the race

When: 3 p.m. PDT

Where: Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

TV: Channel 11

Online streaming: KTTVDT, Fox Sports

Radio: SiriusXM NASCAR Radio