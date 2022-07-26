Why did the Big Ten add UCLA and USC? Takeaways from commissioner’s remarks
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren on Tuesday morning made his first public comments since the conference approved the admission of USC and UCLA starting in 2024, putting an end to the schools’ near-century-old relationship with what’s now the Pac-12.
Here are five takeaways from Warren’s 45-minute news conference to kick off Big Ten football media days in Indianapolis:
USC and UCLA will be full members
The Times’ UCLA beat reporter Ben Bolch was on the ground at Lucas Oil Stadium and asked Warren whether USC and UCLA would join as full members — meaning that they would receive the same revenue distribution as the current 14 members.
“USC and UCLA will come in as full members,” Warren said. “They bring a lot of value to our relationship, a lot of panache to our relationship. We look forward to welcoming them to the Big Ten family in 2024.”
USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten Conference in 2024, the two schools announced Thursday.
“Panache” was quite the word choice. Whatever it is that USC and UCLA and the Los Angeles market bring the Midwestern-based, now-national Big Ten, it is widely assumed that their addition to the league will push the Big Ten’s next media rights package well past $1 billion.
And the vow from Warren that USC and UCLA will be receiving the same amount as Michigan and Ohio State from day one is welcome news for the Trojans and Bruins, who will want to quickly make up ground on their new conference peers in the college sports’ arms race.
Warren has been eyeing USC, UCLA since 2019
Warren said that he has been evaluating expansion options since the day he interviewed for the role of Big Ten commissioner, which he assumed in September 2019, taking over from longtime leader Jim Delany.
Commentary: With attack on UCLA’s Big Ten move, Newsom conveniently forgets he pushed NIL domino
Gavin Newsom opposes UCLA’s move to the Big Ten and its impact on Cal, but he ignores his role in starting the NIL era that fueled the Bruins’ exit.
USC and UCLA, he said, were always attractive to him as targets.
“We had to be forward thinking about what we need to do,” Warren said. “You look at some of the alumni from USC, the Steven Spielbergs, at UCLA, Jackie Robinson, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Stan Smith at USC, you think of all the different positive, powerful alumni who have a diverse background. ...
“In 2019, I studied every one of the universities across the country, and one of the things that jumped out about USC and UCLA is the largest section of Big Ten alumni other than in the Midwest is in Los Angeles.”
Warren wants to remain bold
Warren said in his opening statement that the Big Ten is open to future expansion.
Of course Warren did not talk about specific schools being considered, but Notre Dame is the obvious next target.
In the rapid-changing world of college football, Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff is now tasked with saving a conference in danger of folding.
“Where we are right now, I’m focused on being realistic about the state of college athletics, about accepting our responsibility to shape college athletics, to be bold, to be strong, to be innovative,” Warren said. “And regarding expansion, I get asked every single day, ‘What’s next?’ It may include future expansion, but it will be done for the right reasons, at the right time, with our student-athletes’ academic and athletic empowerment at the center of any and all decisions that we will make. We will not expand just to expand. It will be strategic. It will provide additional value to our conference.”
Warren supports playoff expansion
Warren said he supports College Football Playoff expansion. He also stressed that his desire was for the playoff to have multiple media partners and not just ESPN, which was assumed to be part of the reason that the Big Ten (which has Fox as its main media partner) did not vote for an expanded playoff earlier this year.
“I’m 100% supportive for College Football Playoff expansion,” Warren said. “What is that right number we’ll figure it out. I still feel strongly we need to open it up to have multiple media partners. We need to take a holistic view and make sure we protect some of the critical bowl relationships.”
Media rights deals are being finalized
Warren said that the Big Ten is “finalizing our deals” in its current round of media rights negotiations and that he looks forward to an announcement sooner rather than later.
What should UCLA and USC athletes and fans expect in the Big Ten? Here’s everything you need to know but were afraid to ask.
If Notre Dame decides to join the Big Ten, those deals would certainly take a different shape than if the Fighting Irish remain a football independent past the negotiating window.
“The [financial] target that we’re looking for, we’re still working through that,” Warren said, “but as I said, even regardless of the size of the deal, the thing I’m most excited about has been the creativity of what we’re going to deliver to our fans, to our student-athletes, and to their families. I’m very conscientious from the media partners standpoint not to focus on the money but how we can deliver content in a way that has never been delivered in college athletics ever before.”
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.