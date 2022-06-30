Advertisement
Share
Sports

USC, UCLA are negotiating to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson signs a hat for a fan after scoring a touchdown against USC at the Coliseum
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson signs a hat for a fan after scoring a touchdown against USC on Nov. 20 at the Coliseum.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By J. Brady McCollough
Bill PlaschkeRyan Kartje
Share

USC and UCLA are negotiating to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten Conference, multiple sources confirmed to the Los Angeles Times on Thursday morning.

The schools are aiming to leave as early as 2024 and the migration is expected to include all sports except beach volleyball, a source told The Times.

The Trojans and Bruins have been flagship members of the West Coast’s power conference for nearly a century. Their departure to the Chicago-based Big Ten would signify a death blow to the notion of the Pac-12 as a competitive, top-level football conference and serve to bolster the Big Ten in its efforts to keep up with the Southeastern Conference, which accepted Texas and Oklahoma of the Big 12 as members last summer.

If USC and UCLA make the move official, the “Power Five” will move closer to a “Power Two” as college sports continues to reimagine its future in the era of name, image and likeness and player empowerment.

The Pac-12 has lagged behind other major conferences for years in media rights revenue, distributing $344 million among its schools in the 2021 fiscal year. In the same year, the Big Ten handed out $680 million.

The Big Ten is currently negotiating its next media rights deal and is expected to be able to fetch upwards of $1 billion per year. Adding the Southern California media market to its product would only make the league’s offerings more desirable at just the right time.

Advertisement

Conference commissioner George Kliavkoff has stressed a commitment to fixing Pac-12 football during his first year in the position. But the league’s revenue issues are hard to deny, even with the prospect of an improved media rights package starting in 2024.

Miami starting quarterback D'Eriq King speaks with the news media after a NCAA.

Sports

Q&A: What’s next for NIL (name, image likeness)

As name, image and likeness compensation rules hit the one-year mark, The Times provides a Q&A covering what has happened and what’s likely to come.

The Pac-12 has not had a team reach the College Football Playoff since Washington in 2016. Only one other team — the Oregon Ducks in 2014 — has made it.

USC’s struggles to find stability in the aftermath of Pete Carroll’s departure and NCAA sanctions have hurt the conference’s competitiveness nationally. But now the Trojans appear to be taking a step out on their own, leaving behind long-held relationships for new blue-blood bedfellows like the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines.

Jon Wilner of the Bay Area News Group first reported the news.

SportsUSC SportsUCLA Sports
J. Brady McCollough

J. Brady McCollough is a sports enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on national college football and basketball topics. Before joining the Times in May 2018, he was a projects reporter at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and a 2017 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University.

Bill Plaschke

Bill Plaschke has been an L.A. Times columnist since 1996. He has been named national sports columnist of the year eight times by the Associated Press, and twice by the Society of Professional Journalists and National Headliner Awards. He is the author of five books, including a collection of his columns entitled, “Plaschke: Good Sports, Spoil Sports, Foul Ball and Oddballs.” Plaschke is also a panelist on the popular ESPN daily talk show, “Around the Horn.” For his community service, he has been named Man of the Year by the Los Angeles Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and has received a Pursuit of Justice Award from the California Women’s Law Center. Plaschke has appeared in a movie (“Ali”), a dramatic HBO series (“Luck”) and, in a crowning cultural moment he still does not quite understand, his name can be found in a rap song “Females Welcome” by Asher Roth. In case you were wondering – and he was – “Plaschke” is rhymed with “Great Gatsby.”

Ryan Kartje

Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement