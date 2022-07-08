Novak Djokovic will play Nick Kyrgios in pursuit of fourth straight Wimbledon title
Cameron Norrie had the crowd, but Novak Djokovic is one win away from a fourth consecutive Wimbledon crown.
Three-time defending champion Djokovic dispatched local hero Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 on Friday to advance to another men’s singles final, this time against Australia’s Nick Kyrgios.
The Centre Court crowd cheered mightily for Norrie and was supercharged after he won the first set. But Djokovic, who has won six Wimbledon titles in the past decade, settled in and found his game.
Norrie’s father is from Scotland, his mother is from Wales, he was born in South Africa, grew up in New Zealand and attended Texas Christian University. He’s the British No. 1 and was treated as such by the enthusiastic crowd that cheered a singsong, “Let’s go Norrie,” at times and gave him a standing ovation at others.
Djokovic heads to his eighth Wimbledon final.
According to ESPN Stats & Info, Djokovic entered the day with 42 major championship wins, tying him for the second most by any man since the Open era began in 1968. Andre Agassi won 44.
Kyrgios, who will be playing in his first Grand Slam final, didn’t need to step on the court to advance through the semifinals. His scheduled opponent, Rafael Nadal, pulled out of Friday’s match the night before because of an abdominal injury aggravated in his quarterfinal match.
“Honestly my first feeling was a bit of disappointment,” Kyrgios said of Nadal’s decision to withdraw. “My energy was so focused on playing him and tactically how I’m going to go out there and play, the emotions of walking out there, all that type of stuff.”
Kyrgios is 2-0 in matches against Djokovic, with a pair of hardcourt victories in 2017 at Indian Wells and in Acapulco.
