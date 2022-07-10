Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios in four sets to win Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic won his fourth consecutive Wimbledon men’s singles titles, holding off the combustible Nick Kyrgios in four sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Sunday.

It was the 21st Grand Slam championship for the Serbian star, one short of all-time leader Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic has won seven Wimbledon men’s singles championships, tying with Pete Sampras for second place behind Roger Federer (eight).

Whereas this was the first Grand Slam final for Kyrgios, Djokovic has played in a record 32 of them and has not been beaten on Centre Court since 2014. Sunday also happened to be his eighth wedding anniversary.

Kyrgios, an Australian with the best serve in the game, seemed to alternate explosive shots and emotional outbursts, frequently chiding friends and family members in the players’ box for not cheering loudly enough for him. There were multiple tantrums throughout the match.

At one point, he pressed the umpire to have a fan removed for distracting him while he was trying to serve.

“She’s drunk out of her mind in the first row, talking to me in the middle of the game,” he said, loud enough for the TV cameras and anyone in the vicinity to hear. “The one with the dress. The one who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks, bro!”

At No. 40, Kyrgios was the lowest-ranked Wimbledon men’s finalist since countryman Mark Philippousis reached the final as No. 48 in 2003. He wound up losing to Federer.