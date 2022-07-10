Advertisement
Share
Sports

Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios in four sets to win Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic kisses the winner's trophy after defeating Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon men's singles championship match.
Novak Djokovic kisses the winner’s trophy after defeating Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon men’s singles championship match on Sunday.
(Kirsty Wigglesworth / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff WriterFollow
Share
WIMBLEDON, England — 

Novak Djokovic won his fourth consecutive Wimbledon men’s singles titles, holding off the combustible Nick Kyrgios in four sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Sunday.

It was the 21st Grand Slam championship for the Serbian star, one short of all-time leader Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic has won seven Wimbledon men’s singles championships, tying with Pete Sampras for second place behind Roger Federer (eight).

Whereas this was the first Grand Slam final for Kyrgios, Djokovic has played in a record 32 of them and has not been beaten on Centre Court since 2014. Sunday also happened to be his eighth wedding anniversary.

Kyrgios, an Australian with the best serve in the game, seemed to alternate explosive shots and emotional outbursts, frequently chiding friends and family members in the players’ box for not cheering loudly enough for him. There were multiple tantrums throughout the match.

At one point, he pressed the umpire to have a fan removed for distracting him while he was trying to serve.

Former Wimbledon champion Stan Smith poses with his signature Addias shoes in 2022

Sports

50 years after Stan Smith’s Wimbledon title, his signature shoes remain a major feat

Fifty years after Stan Smith won a singles title at Wimbledon, his signature shoe line with Adidas is as popular as ever and has become more hip, versatile.
Advertisement

“She’s drunk out of her mind in the first row, talking to me in the middle of the game,” he said, loud enough for the TV cameras and anyone in the vicinity to hear. “The one with the dress. The one who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks, bro!”

At No. 40, Kyrgios was the lowest-ranked Wimbledon men’s finalist since countryman Mark Philippousis reached the final as No. 48 in 2003. He wound up losing to Federer.

Sports
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement