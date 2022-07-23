Advertisement
Share
Sports

Cyberknife comes through the rail for an upset win in the Haskell Stakes

Cyberknife upset Santa Anita-based Taiba and unbeaten Jack Christopher to win the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth in New Jersey.
Cyberknife upset Santa Anita-based Taiba and undefeated Jack Christopher to win the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth in New Jersey.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Share

It was supposed to be a showdown between Santa Anita Derby winner Taiba and undefeated Jack Christopher. But in the end, it was Cyberknife, who got a great inside trip under jockey Florent Geroux, that beat Taiba by a head in the $1 million Haskell Stakes on Saturday at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, N.J.

Longshot Benevengo went to the lead early, with Jack Christopher and Taiba in good stalking positions. Midway into the far turn and at the top of the stretch, Benevengo started to slow and it appeared as if was Jack Christopher’s race to win, but there was the question if the New York-based colt — who had never run beyond a mile — could handle the 1-1/8-mile race. He couldn’t.

Along the inside Cyberknife found a clear path in mid-stretch while Taiba went four wide. Taiba appeared to be gaining on Cyberknife in the final strides but came up short.

Cyberknife paid $17.60 to win and was followed by Taiba, Jack Christopher, Howling Time, Benevengo, King Of Hollywood, White Abarrio and One Time Willard.

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2014, file photo, an outrider waits by the track as horses train for the Breeders' Cup horse races at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. An investigation into numerous horse deaths at Santa Anita Park found no criminal wrongdoing but produced a list of recommendations for improving safety at all California racetracks, the Los Angeles County district attorney said in a report Thursday Dec. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Sports

Santa Anita to host the 40th Breeders’ Cup next year

The Breeders’ Cup returns to Santa Anita for a record 11th time on Nov. 3-4, 2023. It will be the event’s 40th anniversary.

“He trained well into the race but he wanted to act up in the paddock,” winning trainer Brad Cox told TVG after the race. “He was a little hot for my liking. But ultimately he ran a good race, settled behind horses and Florent did a good job. When he asked him, he responded well. It was great trip by Florent.”

Advertisement

Even though his horse was second, Bob Baffert, who resumed training Taiba after a 90-day suspension, was happy with the performance.

“He ran such a gallant race,” Baffert told The Times from Del Mar. “He just needed one more work to freshen him from the Derby [where he finished 12th]. He showed how talented he is.”

Taiba was running only his fourth race, having won the Santa Anita Derby in his second race and running in the Kentucky Derby in his third.

“This horse has been thrown into the deep end,” Baffert said, alluding to the horse’s oversized competition given his inexperience.

Trainer Bob Baffert watches a morning workout at Santa Anita Park on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Sports

Bob Baffert returns to Santa Anita Park after suspension expires

Trainer Bob Baffert returned to training Sunday after a 90-day suspension following Medina Spirit’s positive test for a medication at Kentucky Derby.

“Now I can back up and pick our spots. I’ll get him back to Del Mar and freshen him up. He ran great and I was hoping to win it for [owner] Amr [Zedan]. I still think he’s one of the best 3-year-olds.”

With the win, Cyberknife gets a free entry into the Breeders’ Cup Classic, which will be held Nov. 5 at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky. As for Taiba, he’ll likely need another race to see if he’s ready to face older horses in the Breeders’ Cup. There is no race specifically for 3-year-olds in the end-of-year competition.

Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he can be found at big races at Santa Anita, the Triple Crown series and Breeders’ Cup. He also can be found at the Olympics, having just finished the Tokyo and Beijing double, marking his 11th Olympics. Cherwa also contributes general interest stories from Florida.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement