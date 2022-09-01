College football: The seven best games to watch in Week 1

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett warms up before the Bulldogs’ spring game in April. (Brett Davis / Associated Press)

Dan Lanning, who oversaw a Bulldogs defense as its coordinator and mentor on its way to a national championship, returns to Georgia as the new coach of the Ducks, last season’s Pac-12 runners-up. Quarterback Stetson Bennett is back as the leader of the potent Georgia offense that will face one of the nation’s best group of linebackers outside of Alabama. Georgia is favored by 16 points.

TV: ABC, ESPN app; Saturday, 12:30 p.m.