Serena Williams loses at U.S. Open in what might have been her final match

Serena Williams lost to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia 5-7, 7-6 (4), 1-6 in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday in what might have been the final professional match of her prolific career.

The 23-time Grand Slam event winner hasn’t confirmed she will retire after the U.S. Open, but she strongly hinted that the tournament, which she has won six times, would be her career swan song. After her loss Friday, she told the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, “It’s been a fun ride.”

Williams, who will turn 41 on Sept. 26, won eight straight games and took a 5-3 lead in the first set before Tomljanovic rallied. Williams charged to a 4-0 lead in the second set before Tomljanovic came back to force a tiebreak. There, Williams jumped out to a 4-1 lead. In the third set, Tomljanovic controlled the tempo most of the way, but Williams pushed until the very end.

Williams defeated Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in the first round Monday and second-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round Wednesday. The three-set victory over Kontaveit flashed moments of vintage Williams, remarkable considering it was only her fourth match this year.

She teamed up with older sister Venus in what might have been their last professional doubles match together. They lost to Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in two sets.

Tomljanovic, like nearly all the competitors at the U.S. Open, grew up idolizing Williams. The significance of the match was not lost on her.

“She’s changed the sport, tennis, but also what she’s done worldwide for women in sports is incredible,” Tomljanovic said ahead of the match. “She’s paved the way for so many, inspired me to go for my dreams. Even, like, her longevity. Like, I’m kind of in the part of my career now where they call you on the older side. She’s made that kind of nonexistent. ‘Old’ is not even a word in her vocabulary. Very grateful to her like that. I don’t think there’s anyone like her, obviously.”