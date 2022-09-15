NFL week 2 picks: Chargers beat Chiefs; Rams, Raiders bounce back

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs away from Arizona Cardinals’ Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the second half on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. (Darryl Webb / Associated Press)

Thursday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: Amazon Prime, Channel 11 (locally).

Line: Chiefs by 4 1/2. O/U: 54 1/2.

Derwin James on Travis Kelce will be far more effective than anything the Cardinals did in the opener. That will free those pass rushers to zero in on Patrick Mahomes. L.A. has won three of four in K.C.

Prediction: Chargers 27, Chiefs 24