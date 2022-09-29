Advertisement
NFL Week 4 picks: Dolphins, Eagles remain perfect; Bills beat Ravens; Rams win

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws before a game against the Washington Commanders.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws before a game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday in Landover, Md.
(Daniel Kucin Jr. / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff WriterFollow
1

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 7-9 (.438); season 27-20-1 (.575). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 9-7 (.563); season 27-21 (.563). Times Pacific.

2

Dolphins (3-0) at Bengals (1-2)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa makes a pass attempt during a game against the Buffalo Bills.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa makes a pass attempt during a game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
(Peter Joneleit / Associated Press)

Thursday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Amazon Prime.

Line: Bengals by 3 1/2. O/U: 46 1/2.

The biggest factor is if Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa plays. If he does, Miami wins. The Bengals’ offensive line will have a tough time with Miami’s defensive front.

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Bengals 21

3

Vikings (2-1) vs. Saints (1-2)

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. celebrates with wide receiver K.J. Osborn.
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) celebrates with wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) after Osborn scored a touchdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Minneapolis.
(Stacy Bengs / Associated Press)

Sunday, 6:30 a.m.

TV: NFL Network (at London).

Line: Vikings by 2 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

Minnesota’s offense needs to get back to where it was in the opener, and that means getting Justin Jefferson involved again. The Vikings can do that against a struggling New Orleans team.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Saints 23

4

Browns (2-1) at Falcons (1-2)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett scrambles for a short gain.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett scrambles for a short gain against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland on Sept. 22.
(Ron Schwane / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Browns by 1 1/2. O/U: 49 1/2.

Jacoby Brissett played well against Pittsburgh and should repeat that. The Falcons are fighting hard and can throw off opponents with the read-option stuff in their offense, but Browns are better.

Prediction: Browns 28, Falcons 20

5

Bills (2-1) at Ravens (2-1)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes a pass attempt against the Miami Dolphins.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes a pass attempt against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
(Peter Joneleit / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Bills by 3. O/U: 51.

The Bills are smarting after Sunday’s loss and now they face a defense that has given up a lot of yards. Lamar Jackson looks phenomenal, so this should be an entertaining offensive display.

Prediction: Bills 31, Ravens 27

6

Chargers (1-2) at Texans (0-2-1)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Chargers by 5 1/2. O/U: 44 1/2.

The Chargers have lost left tackle Rashawn Slater, field-stretching receiver Jalen Guyton and linebacker Joey Bosa. Texans are hanging close in games, but Justin Herbert stops the slide for a week.

Prediction: Chargers 30, Texans 20

7

Jaguars (2-1) at Eagles (3-0)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. runs against the Chargers.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. runs against the Chargers during a game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Eagles by 6 1/2. O/U: 46 1/2.

Jalen Hurts is playing great, making the right reads and right throws, and running it when needed. Jacksonville is legit too. This could be the most interesting game of the week.

Prediction: Eagles 30, Jaguars 23

8

Jets (1-2) at Steelers (1-2)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris runs past Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs past Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III (43) during a game on Sept. 22 in Cleveland.
(Kirk Irwin / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Steelers by 3. O/U: 41 1/2.

The Steelers looked as if they finally got something going against Cleveland’s defense, yet they still wound up losing by 12. The Jets are fighting on the sideline and looking like, well, the Jets.

Prediction: Steelers 24, Jets 20

9

Commanders (1-2) at Cowboys (2-1)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush passes against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush passes against the New York Giants during the third quarter on Monday in East Rutherford, N.J.
(Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Cowboys by 3. O/U: 41 1/2.

The Commanders have been OK offensively, and Carson Wentz hasn’t been that bad. Dallas has some defensive playmakers, though, starting with Micah Parsons. That defense sets the tone.

Prediction: Cowboys 24, Commanders 20

10

Seahawks (1-2) at Lions (1-2)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown carries the ball.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown carries the ball during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis.
(Stacy Bengs / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Lions by 4 1/2. O/U: 48 1/2.

Injuries to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds are scary for the Lions but this team plays hard, and Seattle doesn’t have much to offer. Lions aren’t favored often but this time it’s for good reason.

Prediction: Lions 27, Seahawks 21

11

Titans (1-2) at Colts (1-1-1)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor runs to the outside against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor runs to the outside against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Indianapolis.
(Zach Bolinger / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Colts by 3 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.

Both teams are coming off narrow victories over AFC West opponents, but the Colts over Chiefs was more impressive than Titans over Raiders. Indianapolis keeps it rolling at home.

Prediction: Colts 28, Titans 23

12

Bears (2-1) at Giants (2-1)

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball in for a touchdown.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday in East Rutherford, N.J.
(Steve Luciano / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Giants by 3 1/2. O/U: 39 1/2.

Unless there’s a tie, one of these teams will walk away at 3-1 — and neither looks good. The Bears are averaging less than 100 yards passing per game. Go with the home team.

Prediction: Giants 24, Bears 20

13

Cardinals (1-2) at Panthers (1-2)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield plays against the New Orleans Saints.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield plays against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.
(Jacob Kupferman / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 714.

Line: Panthers by 1 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.

The Cardinals don’t play well going cross-country and didn’t play well at home last week either. They have to get their offense going. The Panthers don’t have much, but they’re able to hold serve at home.

Prediction: Panthers 27, Cardinals 23

14

Patriots (1-2) at Packers (2-1)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers calls a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers calls a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.
(Chris O’Meara / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 715.

Line: Packers by 10. O/U: 40 1/2.

The Patriots probably will have Brian Hoyer at quarterback with no weapons and a bad offensive line. Green Bay’s defense is tough, and Aaron Rodgers is getting used to his new weapons.

Prediction: Packers 31, Patriots 13

15

Broncos (2-1) at Raiders (0-3)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams plays against the Tennessee Titans.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams plays against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Nashville.
(Mark Zaleski / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 716.

Line: Raiders by 2 1/2. O/U: 45 1/2.

Not only are the Raiders winless but also of the three teams they’ve played — Chargers, Cardinals and Titans — their only wins have come against Las Vegas. Raiders pass rush makes the difference.

Prediction: Raiders 24, Broncos 17

16

Chiefs (2-1) at Buccaneers (2-1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette during the second half against the Green Bay Packers.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Leonard Fournette during the second half against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.
(Jason Behnken / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Chiefs by 1 1/2. O/U: 45 1/2.

The Buccaneers are getting some receivers back, which helps Tom Brady. The Chiefs are missing threats at their outside receivers, which piles pressure on Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Chiefs 24

17

Rams (2-1) at 49ers (1-2)

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp runs the ball for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals.
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp runs the ball for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
(Jeff Lewis / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: Channel 7, ESPN.

Line: 49ers by 1 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.

The 49ers have beaten the Rams three in a row. The Rams couldn’t finish against Arizona, even though they won. Still, the 49ers with Jimmy Garoppolo are struggling and they’ve lost Trent Williams.

Prediction: Rams 24, 49ers 20

