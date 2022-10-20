NFL Week 7 picks: Giants and Jets keep rolling; Chargers, Raiders win

1
The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 8-6 (.571); season 53-40-1 (.570). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 7-7 (.500); season 47-45-2 (.511). Off: RAMS, Bills, Eagles, Vikings. Times Pacific.
Saints (2-4) at Cardinals (2-4)
Thursday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: Amazon Prime Video.
Line: Cardinals by 2 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.
The Cardinals should get a lift from the return of DeAndre Hopkins, who hasn’t played since Week 14 of last season. But the Saints have the better defense in this matchup and that makes the difference.
Prediction: Saints 23, Cardinals 20
Browns (2-4) at Ravens (3-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Ravens by 6 1/2. O/U: 45 1/2.
The Browns are at their best when they can control the game with the run. They might be playing from behind, as Lamar Jackson figures to have a bounce-back game after a loss to the Giants.
Prediction: Ravens 30, Browns 24
Lions (1-4) at Cowboys (4-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Cowboys by 8. O/U: 48 1/2.
Detroit has a hard time stopping the pass, and Dak Prescott should take advantage of that. The Lions were scoring like crazy before a rash of injuries, and now they’re rested after a week off.
Prediction: Cowboys 28, Lions 24
Colts (3-2-1) at Titans (3-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Titans by 2 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.
The Colts are coming off a big win over Jacksonville and should be getting Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines back. They lost at Tennessee a few weeks ago but are a better team now.
Prediction: Colts 24, Titans 20
Buccaneers (3-3) at Panthers (1-5)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Buccaneers by 10 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.
The Buccaneers have lots of problems and that includes their struggling defense, which should be their strength. Carolina doesn’t have the offensive firepower to take advantage of that, though.
Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Panthers 14
Falcons (3-3) at Bengals (3-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Bengals by 6 1/2. O/U: 47 1/2.
The Falcons are 6-0 against the spread. That should continue, even if they don’t win. Cincinnati’s run defense has been pretty good, and it will need to be against a team that can move it on the ground.
Prediction: Bengals 27, Falcons 23
Giants (5-1) at Jaguars (2-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Jaguars by 3. O/U: 41 1/2.
The Giants are playing well on both sides of the ball and Wink Martindale has that defense going. Nobody is stopping Saquon Barkley, and Jacksonville will give the Giants a short field or two.
Prediction: Giants 28, Jaguars 21
Packers (3-3) at Commanders (2-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Packers by 41/2. O/U: 411/2.
Green Bay is struggling but should be better than Washington, although the Commanders do get a boost with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback in place of injured Carson Wentz.
Prediction: Packers 27, Commanders 21
Jets (4-2) at Broncos (2-4)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Broncos by 1. O/U: 38 1/2.
Both defenses are playing well. The Broncos are home and, although their offense looked strong in the first quarter against the Chargers, Russell Wilson has yet to have a truly good game.
Prediction: Jets 20, Broncos 17
Texans (1-3-1) at Raiders (1-4)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Raiders by 7. O/U: 45 1/2.
Each is coming off an open week, so both should be healthy. Josh McDaniel needs to show he can make the right adjustments and have his team prepared. Texans have played most everyone close.
Prediction: Raiders 23, Texans 17
Seahawks (3-3) at Chargers (4-2)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Chargers by 6 1/2. O/U: 51 1/2.
Hasn’t always been pretty, but the Chargers have won three in a row and should be getting Keenan Allen back. That’ll help against Seattle, which is getting surprisingly strong play from Geno Smith.
Prediction: Chargers 27, Seahawks 21
Chiefs (4-2) at 49ers (3-3)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Chiefs by 3. O/U: 48 1/2.
The Chiefs are coming off a really tough game at home and now hit the road against a team that’s especially banged up on defense. Can Jimmy Garoppolo take advantage of a suspect secondary?
Prediction: Chiefs 31, 49ers 24
Steelers (2-4) at Dolphins (3-3)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Dolphins by 7 1/2. O/U: 39 1/2.
Pittsburgh is coming off an impressive win over Tampa Bay. Won’t be easy to keep that up on the road against Miami, which is getting Tua Tagovailoa back. His receivers are scorching.
Prediction: Dolphins 30, Steelers 21
Bears (2-4) at Patriots (3-3)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Patriots by 7 1/2. O/U: 39 1/2.
The Patriots are quietly hanging in there. They’re doing it with defense and a running game. Bill Belichick’s defense is going to take away the run and turn up the heat on Justin Fields.
Prediction: Patriots 24, Bears 9
