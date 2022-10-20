NFL Week 7 picks: Giants and Jets keep rolling; Chargers, Raiders win

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow carries for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans on Sunday. (Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Bengals by 6 1/2. O/U: 47 1/2.

The Falcons are 6-0 against the spread. That should continue, even if they don’t win. Cincinnati’s run defense has been pretty good, and it will need to be against a team that can move it on the ground.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Falcons 23