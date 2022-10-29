Astros burst ahead, hold off Phillies to tie World Series at one game apiece

Framber Valdez made a five-run lead stand up after Houston’s lightning first-inning burst, Alex Bregman homered, and the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 on Saturday night to tie the World Series at one game apiece.

Just like in Game 1, the Astros rushed to a 5-0 lead. Unlike ace Justin Verlander in the opener, Valdez and Houston held on.

Valdez rebounded from a pair of poor outings in last year’s World Series to pitch shutout ball into the seventh, and the bullpen survived a couple of jams to close things out.

Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena and Yordan Álvarez all doubled as Houston took a two-run lead four pitches in against Zack Wheeler. An error allowed another run in the first, and Bregman added a two-run homer in the fifth.

A day after coming back for a 6-5 victory in 10 innings. Philadelphia tried to rally in this one too.

Houston starting pitcher Framber Valdez rejoices after Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper grounded into a sixth-inning double play. Valdez gave up one run in 6 1/3 innings and earned the win. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

With the Phillies trailing by four runs, Kyle Schwarber hit a drive deep down the right-field line with a man on in the eighth against Rafael Montero that was originally ruled a two-run homer by right-field line umpire James Hoye.

First base umpire Tripp Gibson signaled for umps to conference, and the call was reversed on a crew chief review when it was determined the ball was just to the foul side of the pole.

Schwarber, who led the National League in home runs this season, then hit a long drive that was caught at the right-field wall.

Ryan Pressly finished the combined six-hitter, giving up a run on an error by first baseman Yuli Gurriel.

Following the split in Houston, the World Series resumes Monday night in Philadelphia when Citizens Bank Park hosts the World Series for the first time since 2009.

Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez connects for an RBI double during Houston’s three-run first inning. (Eric Gay / Associated Press)

Of 61 previous World Series tied 1-1, the Game 2 winner went on to the title 31 times — but just four of the last 14.

After struggling to a 19.29 ERA in a pair of World Series starts in last year’s six-game loss to the Atlanta Braves, Valdez pitched with polish and poise. His cheeks glistening with sweat, the 28-year-old left-hander struck out nine and walked three, giving up four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

He blew by batters with a fastball averaging 95.6 mph and baffled them with his curveball, which got three of his strikeouts— all looking. Unusually, he changed his glove and spikes mid-outing.

When the Phillies put two runners on for the only time against him in the sixth, Valdez struck out Game 1 star J.T. Realmuto with high heat, then got Bryce Harper to bounce a first-pitch sinker into an inning-ending double play.