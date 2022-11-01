Another El Tráfico? USC football blocks parking for LAFC fans attending MLS Cup

What happens when the world’s game collides with America’s game in a car-crazed city like Los Angeles?

We’re about to find out.

On Saturday, the MLS Cup final matching LAFC with the Philadelphia Union will kick off before a sellout crowd of more than 22,500 just after 1 p.m. at Banc of California Stadium, which is less than a football field away from the Coliseum, where ninth-ranked USC will kick off its homecoming game against Cal at 7:30 p.m. That game is expected to draw more than 55,000.

And that looming footballmageddon raises one very important question: where is everyone going to park?

If you’re a soccer fan, the answer might be Dodger Stadium.

USC gets priority for parking at Exposition Park, so there will be no spaces in or around either stadium available for fans attending the MLS Cup final. LAFC is encouraging fans to park at a Metro station and take the Expo Line to Expo Park/USC station, which is a short walk from Banc of California Stadium. The Silver Line Bus Rapid Transit Lines 910/950 to I-110/37th St. Station is another option. You can plan your trip with the Transit app or online trip planner.

Fans can also park in Lot 1 at Dodger Stadium and take a shuttle bus to Exposition Park. Lot 1, located off Sunset Boulevard, will open at 9 a.m. and there is no charge for parking or the shuttle service, which will make its last scheduled trip from Banc of California to Dodger Stadium at 6 p.m. Uber and Lyft will also be permitted to access the park dropoff spot at the corner of Vermont and Exposition.

“In one of the greatest sports cities in the world, it’s not surprising that we find ourselves in a unique and challenging situation with same-day events in Expo Park,” LAFC co-president Larry Freedman said in a statement. “We are fortunate to be able to work with our partners at Metro and the Dodgers to provide the best possible alternatives for our fans and supporters attending the MLS Cup.”