Breeders’ Cup Classic champion Flightline retired to stud

The short but meteoric rise of unbeaten Flightline as the world’s best racehorse in 2022 has ended with the announcement Sunday morning that the 4-year-old son of Tapit will be retired and sent to Lane’s End Farm in Kentucky for stud duty.

Flightline finishes having won all six of his races including an 8 1/4-length triumph in the $6-million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday at Keeneland Race Course.

His stunning record of winning by large margins will leave it up to the racing historians to decide where he belongs among the great horses in American dirt track history.

His trainer, John Sadler, said, “How do you describe greatness? This is a rare horse that happens every 20-30 years.”

Flightline made a huge impression in his final two races. In the Pacific Classic at Del Mar on Sept. 3, Flightline won by 19 1/4 lengths. Then Saturday, against the best dirt horses in America, he cruised to victory under his regular jockey, Flavien Prat.

His value in the breeding shed has become so valuable that running him during his 5-year-old season made little sense. He will join Dubawi, Frankel and Into Mischief among the most valuable sires in horse racing.