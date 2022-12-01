Advertisement
NFL Week 13 picks: Eagles beat Titans; Vikings edge Jets; Cowboys, Chargers win

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders in action against Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) in action against Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith (91) on Sunday in Philadelphia.
(Rich Schultz / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
Staff WriterFollow
1

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook(O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 10-6 (.625); season 108-71-1 (.603). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 8-8 (.500); season 84-92-4 (.477). Off: Arizona, Carolina. Times Pacific.

2

Bills (8-3) at Patriots (6-5)

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary is tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye.
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) is tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a game on Nov. 24 in Detroit.
(Rick Osentoski / Associated Press)

Thursday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: Amazon Prime.

Line: Bills by 4. O/U: 43 1/2.

Buffalo is going to miss injured pass rusher Von Miller, but they have plenty of talent along the defensive front. New England’s offense is going to have a tough time moving the ball.

Prediction: Bills 27, Patriots 17

3

Steelers (4-7) at Falcons (5-7)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton celebrates after breaking up a pass against the Indianapolis Colts.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton celebrates after breaking up a pass against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday in Indianapolis.
(Zach Bolinger / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Steelers by 1 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.

Pittsburgh does a decent job of stopping the run, and the Steelers should be able to throw against a bad Atlanta secondary and win back-to-back games for the first time this year.

Prediction: Steelers 23, Falcons 20

4

Broncos (3-9) at Ravens (7-4)

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco and safety Rayshawn Jenkins.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) and safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) after catching a pass on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.
(Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Ravens by 8 1/2. O/U: 38 1/2.

Since its week off, Denver has scored 10, 16 and 10 points. Difficult to imagine the Broncos beating anyone that way, and certainly not Baltimore. The Ravens’ secondary is a little shaky.

Prediction: Ravens 23, Broncos 13

5

Browns (4-7) at Texans (1-9-1)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Cleveland.
(Kirk Irwin / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Browns by 7. O/U: 47 1/2.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension. He might not play great Sunday, but he’s good enough to lead Cleveland over his old team. Houston will make it interesting for a while.

Prediction: Browns 27, Texans 17

6

Jets (7-4) at Vikings (9-2)

Minnesota Vikings' Duke Shelley reacts after breaking up a play to New England Patriots' Kendrick Bourne.
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Duke Shelley (20) reacts after breaking up a play to New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) on Nov. 24 in Minneapolis.
(Stacy Bengs / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Vikings by 3. O/U: 44 1/2.

New quarterback Mike White had nothing to lose and blew away everyone last week. But it’s different when you begin the week as The Guy. New York’s defense is good, though. This should be close.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Jets 23

7

Packers (4-8) at Bears (3-9)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in action against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Philadelphia.
(Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Packers by 5 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

Chicago would be dumb to rush back QB Justin Fields. If Aaron Rodgers plays, he owns the Bears. If it’s Jordan Love, he looked really sharp in the loss to Philadelphia. Either way, Green Bay gets the edge.

Prediction: Packers 24, Bears 20

8

Jaguars (4-7) at Lions (4-7)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 24 in Detroit.
(Rick Osentoski / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Jaguars by 1 1/2 . O/U: 51 1/2.

Detroit believes, and the Lions are finding ways to win — or at least come close. Jacksonville fights hard too, and the Jaguars are coming off an emotional win. The home team gets the nod.

Prediction: Lions 23, Jaguars 21

9

Commanders (7-5) at Giants (7-4)

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen celebrates with defensive tackle Daron Payne.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) celebrates with defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) during a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Landover, Md.
(Daniel Kucin Jr. / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Commanders by 2 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.

Washington has won six of seven and quarterback Taylor Heinicke is building believers by the week. New York finds ways to win and is at home. Still, Washington has more weapons.

Prediction: Commanders 24, Giants 21

10

Titans (7-4) at Eagles (10-1)

Tennessee Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tennessee Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Nashville.
(Jeff Lewis / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Eagles by 5 1/2. O/U: 44 1/2.

Philadelphia has a chance to clinch a playoff berth (with a win and some help) and the Eagles are playing the run better just in time. Coach Mike Vrabel gets Tennessee to play better than it should.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Titans 20

11

Seahawks (6-5) at Rams (3-8)

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald battles Kansas City Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti.
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) battles Kansas City Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti (73) during the first half on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo.
(Reed Hoffmann / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Seahawks by 7 1/2. O/U: 41 1/2.

The Rams don’t have much left, and now Aaron Donald is out. That spells curtains against a decent Seattle team whose QB, Geno Smith, leads the league’s regular starters in completion percentage.

Prediction: Seahawks 28, Rams 13

12

Dolphins (8-3) at 49ers (7-4)

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu celebrates during a game against the New Orleans Saints.
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu celebrates during a game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Santa Clara.
(Scot Tucker / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 714.

Line: 49ers by 3 1/2. O/U: 46 1/2.

This pits a terrific Miami defense with offensive weapons that are so hard to cover against a defense that hasn’t given up a point in the second half four games in a row. Potential Super Bowl preview.

Prediction: 49ers 24, Dolphins 20

13

Chiefs (9-2) at Bengals (7-4)

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed intercepts a pass intended for Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson.
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (38) intercepts a pass intended for Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) during the second half on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo.
(Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 715.

Line: Chiefs by 2 1/2. O/U: 52 1/2.

Cincinnati is 7-2 after its 0-2 start but hasn’t run into a team as good as Kansas City. Now, the Bengals did have the formula last season to beat star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, so it will be close.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Bengals 24

14

Chargers (6-5) at Raiders (4-7)

Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter runs in for a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons pursues.
Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) runs in for a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) pursues during the first half Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
(Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 716.

Line: Chargers by 1 1/2. O/U: 50 1/2.

The Chargers can’t stop the run, and Josh Jacobs is coming off a phenomenal rushing performance for Las Vegas. Regardless, QB Justin Herbert is going to carve up that Raiders defense.

Prediction: Chargers 28, Raiders 23

15

Colts (4-7-1) at Cowboys (8-3)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott signals at the line of scrimmage during a game against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott signals at the line of scrimmage during a game against the New York Giants on Nov. 24 in Arlington, Texas.
(Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Cowboys by 10 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

Teams can run on Dallas, but that Indianapolis offensive line really is struggling. And if QB Matt Ryan has to drop back and throw more than five yards, look out. The Cowboys keep it rolling.

Prediction: Cowboys 33, Colts 17

16

Saints (4-8) at Buccaneers (5-6)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed runs the ball against the Rams.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed runs the ball against the Rams on Nov. 20 in New Orleans.
(Tyler Kaufman / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN.

Line: Buccaneers by 3 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.

New Orleans is nothing special, but this is its Super Bowl and it’s only a game back in the NFC South. Tampa Bay has been playing not to lose, and that’s typically a recipe for losing football.

Prediction: Saints 24, Buccaneers 21

