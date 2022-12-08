NFL Week 14 picks: Bills take down Jets; Raiders beat Rams; Chargers lose

New York Jets linebacker Kwon Alexander (9) reacts after a play against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half on Sunday in Minneapolis. (Stacy Bengs / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Bills by 9 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

The Jets lost last week, but Mike White can definitely play. The Bills aren’t running away with the AFC anymore, so the pressure is on them to keep winning. They should, but it will be closer than expected.

Prediction: Bills 27, Jets 23