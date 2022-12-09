Everything you need to know about Heisman Trophy finalist Caleb Williams

When Caleb Williams followed coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC in February, the sophomore quarterback was billed as a star-in-the-making. Less than a year later, he has achieved that distinction, entering Saturday’s Heisman Trophy ceremony as the overwhelming favorite for the award among oddsmakers. Here’s our coverage of his rise as the latest Trojans football star.

How to watch: Live coverage of the Heisman Trophy ceremony begins at 5 p.m. PT. It will be broadcast on ESPN and streamed on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.