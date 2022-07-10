USC Sports

USC QB Caleb Williams is comfortable leading the Trojans on and off the field

USC quarterback Caleb Williams stands in the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams was comfortable in front of the camera during a Los Angeles Times photo shoot at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Robert GauthierStaff Photographer 
New USC quarterback Caleb Williams seems equally comfortable and confident leading the Trojans’ football practices and standing in front of the camera in conjunction with his growing name, image and likeness endorsement portfolio.

Williams, his father and a public relations firm have spent years preparing for the opportunity to lock in deals that would allow him to profit off his image in ways that feel comfortable and match his personality.

Read more about Williams in this article by The Times’ Ryan Kartje and look at highlights from a photo shoot at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He has covered international and national stories, including Middle East conflicts in Iraq and Lebanon and catastrophes such as the Sept. 11 attack in New York and Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. His assignments also include sporting events such as the Olympic Games, Super Bowls and NBA championships. Gauthier was the photographer for a story detailing the failings of a Los Angeles public hospital; the project won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Other awards include the Robert F. Kennedy, World Press, Pictures of the Year and Sigma Delta Chi. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

