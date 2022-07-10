USC QB Caleb Williams is comfortable leading the Trojans on and off the field

New USC quarterback Caleb Williams seems equally comfortable and confident leading the Trojans’ football practices and standing in front of the camera in conjunction with his growing name, image and likeness endorsement portfolio.

Williams, his father and a public relations firm have spent years preparing for the opportunity to lock in deals that would allow him to profit off his image in ways that feel comfortable and match his personality.

Read more about Williams in this article by The Times’ Ryan Kartje and look at highlights from a photo shoot at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams was comfortable in front of the camera during a Los Angeles Times photo shoot at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

