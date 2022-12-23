Letters to Sports: Dodgers fans will miss Justin Turner and his good deeds

Last night I had a terrible nightmare. I dreamed that Justin Turner, my favorite baseball player, is leaving the Dodgers for the Boston Red Sox. My Justin, who will always be the face of the Dodgers, was a mensch, a real human being, who along with his wife, Kourtney, did marvelously caring services for the entire Los Angeles community. Of course my dream can’t be real, so I will sit down with my morning cup of coffee and the L.A. Times, secure in the knowledge that Justin will be a Dodger for the rest of his career. Don’t wake me up.

Barbara Marcus

Sherman Oaks

::

I was sad to read of Justin Turner becoming a Red Sox player. Besides the loss of his bat and glove, we will miss his contributions to the community, especially his association with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. He and his wife, Kourtney, have been great supporters of the staff and patients at CHLA.

As a 30-year platelet donor and volunteer at CHLA, I had the opportunity to meet Justin at the hospital a few years ago. He was so kind to both me and my daughter.

Even though he is now a Red Sox player, he will always, always be a Dodger and welcome at CHLA.

Stephen Mirkin

North Hollywood

::

Two years ago I was able to acquire a new rescue dog who had a reddish fur coat. I immediately named him Turner. Just like JT, the dog has remained obedient and loyal. Just want to say farewell to Justin Turner and thank him for the many great memories. Hopefully he will return one day as a coach for the Dodgers.

Wayne Kamiya

El Segundo

::

I know there are probably a lot of Dodger fans upset with the lack of signing other free agents and the notable Dodgers who have left as free agents. Think back to the early 1970s, when using their fabulous farm system (as they have now) the Dodgers brought up Ron Cey, Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes and Bill Russell. They had a great run through 1981. Give the young talent a chance.

Russell Morgan

Carson

::

First Kiké & Joc and now JT. When you lose your heart and soul, you die. I wonder if Kershaw’s decision to stay would’ve been different, had he known certain teammates would be leaving.

Eddie Barron

Los Angeles

::

The corporate world no longer retains faithful employees long enough to earn a gold watch. The Dodgers no longer retain players long enough to honor a number on the stadium beams. Our last hope is Clayton Kershaw’s No. 22 hanging with nostalgia for tradition.

So long to Cody Bellinger after his slumping years and now to JT and his enthusiasm that brought recognition for his compassionate foundation as much as his skills. There could be no further evidence that the concept of “home team” is a figment of loyal fans’ imagination.

The whole spirit of MLB is corporate business. Too many of the televised games aren’t accessible to build a new base of enthusiasm for America’s game. It’s a beautiful day for a ballgame, but something has been lost in the climate.

Shelley Rivlin

Encino

::

As Dodger fans everywhere await Santa opening his bag and gifting them with a shiny, expensive Superstar, I hope they have not rented the film “Moneyball” for their holiday sports viewing. It is more than a little ironic that the Dodgers are taking heat for using techniques made admirable and legendary by Billy Beane and the Oakland Athletics.

Spending gobs of money does not guarantee success. Being innovative is a lot more sporting.

Ralph Martinez

Arcadia

Bauer fallout

The instant I read the MLB’s arbitrator had ruled that Trevor Bauer should be reinstated, I braced myself for Bill Plaschke’s thundering denunciation of this apostasy. After years of suffering his immediate and off-the-cuff bloviations about every aspect of L.A. sports, it’s time to ask: Who the hell made you the conscience of this town? Sports are a business, with people who can be all sorts of jerks. If the public doesn’t like someone, don’t watch, don’t buy a ticket, don’t root, don’t care — that’s the marketplace. Not you. So stick between the lines, Bill, and stop venturing into moralizing.

Robert Collector

Los Angeles

::

The Dodgers will now show what they stand for. All the teams around them are improving and they are losing key players. Their pitching staff is depleted. We will now see what they are made of. My guess is we see Bauer on Day 2 of the season on the mound and the seats will still be filled

Flora Perry

Los Angeles

::

The way I read it, if the Dodgers release Trevor Bauer, they will be on the hook for $22.5 million of his salary minus the amount for which another team signs him, meaning he could sign for the major league minimum with another team and get the remaining salary from the Dodgers. Hey, the Mets signed Correa without fearing fan consequences; they’ll probably sign Bauer for the minimum amount.

Jeff Hershow

Woodland Hills

Other side of Caleb

Instead of stressing Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and his fingernails, everyone needs to know how caring and thoughtful he really is. On Thursday, while riding a cart to a women’s basketball game at the Galen Center, he spotted a handicapped senior citizen, his wife and a friend walking very slowly to the game. Williams had the cart driver stop to pick up the three and transport them right to the entrance. How do I know this charitable event happened? The handicapped man is my close friend.

Candy Yee

Cerritos

::

The last two Sundays there have been letters published criticizing Caleb Williams for what he puts on his fingernails. Those who say they are offended and say it is poor sportsmanship should never go to a college football game and sit close to the field. If they did they would likely hear players trash talk and say a lot of vulgar words that would offend them. Physical contact sports are not for the faint of heart.

Steven D. Arias

Long Beach

Davis broken again

Breaking news: Lakers forward Anthony Davis is hurt again. He is the most injury-prone player in recent memory. Never a question about his talent. When healthy, whenever that might be, he is one of the finest players in the NBA. But he is injured so often that his absence just brings the Lakers down to the level of one of the worst teams in the NBA. Trade Davis now and begin a much-needed rebuilding process.

Bruce Olson

Upland

::

Well, Anthony Davis is hurt yet again. He’s been shut down more than businesses during the pandemic. I guess AD should stand for Always Dinged.

Craig London

Woodland Hills

Fox’s World Cup error

It’s disgusting that Fox rushed off to the NFL mere moments after the conclusion of the exciting World Cup championship game. That’s not the way to endear soccer to the casual American sports fan. It’s malpractice that FIFA allows its U.S. broadcasting partner to cut away so quickly.

David Alpern

Long Beach

Coverage quandary

I don’t understand how the Los Angeles Times, with it’s billion-dollar owner, can afford to send prep reporters to Texas to cover a football game and Ohio to cover a basketball game, yet can’t afford to hire a local NHL beat reporter? If the Associated Press ever went out of business, how would we read about the Kings and Ducks games?

Gary Grayson

Ventura

::

It seems like every week we get a letter ripping The Times for not giving enough coverage to some low-profile sport, sporting event or happening in the area that the writer feels deserves as much coverage as the Lakers, Dodgers, Rams, USC football, and so on. I realize it might be a “Catch-22” in that if this thing got more coverage it might generate more attendance. But the reality is: Insignificant events get the same amount of coverage. Especially with newspaper space shrinking at a rapid rate. I am passionate about the Cal State Fullerton Club Ice Hockey team and attend many games. But I know expecting The Times to cover it like the Kings is ludicrous.

Erik Schuman

Fountain Valley

Farewell, P-22

In honor of the passing of P-22, the Dodgers show wear a P-22 patch on their uniforms during the 2023 season.

P-22 may no longer be with us, but he lives in spirit. His light burns bright in our hearts.

Juan Carlos

Oceano

::

