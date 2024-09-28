Letters to Sports: Another division title for Dodgers, and what?

Thursday night the Dodgers won the division for the 11th time in 12 years. And then celebrated like they won the World Series. Something they have done only one time since 1988, and that was the COVID-shortened 2020 season. The last two seasons the Dodgers failed to win a postseasons series, being swept last season by Arizona and in four games in by the Padres in 2022.

With a 10-zillion dollar payroll, Thursday’s meaningless celebration better not be the only one the Dodgers have this season. If it is, there are many people on the team who need to be part of another organization next season.

Erik Schuman

Fountain Valley

Nice season so far, Dodgers. I didn’t see any trophies handed out on Thursday night. The Dodgers’ first playoff game is in eight days. The first spring training game next year will be on Feb. 20.

Please, Dodgers, understand and know the difference. Treat the playoff game like a playoff game, and the spring training game like a spring training game.

Steve Hoisch

West Hills

Ahead of the annual letters complaining that the Dodgers celebrate the winning of a mere division title with Champagne and much merriment, a reminder:

This is baseball, not basketball. These guys slog through 162 games, not 82, only to be faced with a playoff format now so bloated that — this being baseball — the best team might not win, let alone reach the World Series (see: 2023, Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks).

So I’ll enjoy the joy of every step and take nothing as a given, which makes baseball special.

Donn Risolo

Altadena