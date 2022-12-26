Advertisement
The 22 most-read Los Angeles Times Sports columns of 2022

Brittney Griner, Max Tuerk, Jessica Mendoza, Frank Vogel, Nathan Chen, Maybelle Blair.
(Gina Ferazzi, Gary Ambrose / Los Angeles Times; John Gastaldo / San Diego Union-Tribune; Charlie Neibergall, Rick Scuteri / Associated Press; Leon Bennett / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
From Freddie Freeman to Russell Westbrook, there was no shortage of compelling storylines in sports in 2022.

Here’s a look at the 22 most popular Los Angeles Times Sports columns in 2022 by Bill Plaschke, Helene Elliott and Dylan Hernández.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss holds a new team jersey ahead of the 2021-2022 season

Plaschke: Jeanie Buss says she isn’t happy, vows ‘I’ve got to make it better’

Jeanie Buss says she will do whatever it takes to restore the Lakers’ luster. And Phil Jackson and Magic Johnson are again part of the plan.

Los Angeles Angels' pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) waves to fans as he waits on deck to bat in a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, Sept 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Hernández: Dodgers’ puzzling offseason strategy can be justified by signing Shohei Ohtani next year

The Dodgers don’t appear willing to spend big on free agents this offseason. It might be part of their plan to try to sign Shohei Ohtani after next season.

Former All American Girls Professional Baseball player Maybelle Blair tosses a ball in the air

Elliott: In promoting ‘A League of Their Own’ reboot, Maybelle Blair finally embraces her truth

Maybelle Blair, 95, says the Amazon Prime reboot of ‘A League of Their Own’ tells parts of the story that ‘needed to be told.’

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer during a game against the San Francisco Giants in May.

Plaschke: Dodgers must make it clear Trevor Bauer will never pitch for them again

Trevor Bauer won’t face criminal charges over sexual assault accusations. The Dodgers must leave no doubt he’s not welcome to return anyway.

SAN DIEGO_The San Diego Chargers held rookie mini-camp at Chargers Practice facility Friday.

Hernández: Max Tuerk’s parents view football differently after learning son had CTE

Former USC and Chargers center Max Tuerk was suffering from CTE at the time of his death. His parents are trying to make sense of what happened to him.

Lakers Russell Westbrook comes out of the game against the Clippers late in the fourth quarter

Plaschke: Lakers need to trade Russell Westbrook now. Enough is enough

The Lakers need to trade Russell Westbrook before his reckless play and divisive personality cost them whatever chance they have at a rewarding season.

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, reacts after competing in the women's free skate program.

Elliott: Treatment of Kamila Valieva shows why age limit for figure skaters should be raised

IOC President Thomas Bach is outraged by the way adults treated Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva. The age limit in the sport should be raised.

Jessica Mendoza attends The Annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit day 1on October 18, 2021 in La Jolla

Elliott: Baseball nerd Jessica Mendoza has been a revelation on Dodgers broadcasts

Paired with Joe Davis, Jessica Mendoza is both entertaining and informative while working select road games on the Dodgers TV broadcasts.

LeBron James

Plaschke: The Lakers must trade LeBron James. It sounds crazy, but it’s the best path forward.

If the Lakers want to win another championship and avoid years of mediocrity, they must trade LeBron James.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 19, 2022: Lakers head coach Frank Vogel reacts during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com arena on January 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Plaschke: Shame on Lakers for getting what they deserve: Mediocre team, major problems

The Lakers confirmed their identity as a mediocre team with major problems caused by serious mismanagement, writes L.A. Times columnist Bill Plaschke.

GLENDALE, AZ - MARCH 01: Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during a spring training game.

Hernández: Trevor Bauer’s impasse with MLB creates a continuous nightmare for Dodgers

Trevor Bauer might be out of sight, but he is not out of mind for the Dodgers as the pitcher looks into whether he can challenge his administrative leave.

U.S. Olympic skater Nathan Chen performs at the mens single skating free skate.

Elliott: Nathan Chen fulfills his Olympic dream by winning figure skating gold

Nathan Chen, a three-time world champion, added Beijing Olympic gold to his impressive list of accomplishments with a stunning free skate program.

UCLA coach Chip Kelly shakes hands with USC coach Lincoln Riley after a game

Hernández: Even with a star QB, UCLA couldn’t beat USC. That doesn’t bode well for Chip Kelly

Chip Kelly was on the verge of finally making UCLA a nationally relevant team. With the Bruins disheartening loss to USC, he might never get another chance.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman reacts to a standing ovation.

Hernández: Beneath the tears, Freddie Freeman plays the role of entitled athlete perfectly

Talk of Freddie Freeman’s celebrated divorce from the Braves just won’t die, despite the Dodgers first baseman’s campaign to paint himself as the victim.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 9, 2022: San Francisco 49ers fans cheer after the 49ers tied the game against the Rams in the second half on January 9, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Hernández: Don’t blame Rams for sorry spectacle of 49ers fans flooding SoFi Stadium

The NFL’s decision to stay out of L.A. for more than two decades is the main reason why 49ers fans likely will outnumber Rams fans at SoFi Stadium.

San Diego, CA - October 15: The Los Angeles Dodgers dugout watches during the ninth inning in game 4.

Plaschke: Dodgers go from biggest winners to biggest losers with worst upset in their history

Barely a week after setting a franchise record with 111 regular-season victories, the Dodgers see their season end in an NLDS loss to the Padres.

*******DO NOT USE***** FOR WOMENS SPECIAL SECTION RUNNING MARCH 8.

Elliott: Billie Jean King on how Title IX went from near ‘accident’ to life-changing force

Billie Jean King reflects on why Title IX is so important for women’s sports and why she has dedicated her life to fighting for women’s rights.

Los Angeles, CA - October 03: The 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee President Peter V. Ueberroth speaks during an event to honor his work at the Coliseum on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. He was presented with a plaque in the Coliseum's Court of Honor. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Elliott: Peter Ueberroth is the ‘Man Who Saved the Olympics’ and L.A. recounts why

Peter V. Ueberroth was honored with a plaque at the Coliseum for all the work he’s done for the Olympics and creating a blueprint for the success of future Summer Games.

FILE - Brittney Griner (15) runs up court during women's basketball gold medal game against Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics

Plaschke: An American is coming home. So why are so many Americans upset Brittney Griner is free?

Brittney Griner’s release from Russia in a high-profile prisoner exchange should be celebrated, not disparaged by reactions reeking of bias and bigotry.

Los Angeles Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman, left, talks with manager Dave Roberts.

Hernández: Blame Andrew Friedman’s roster construction, pitcher strategy for Dodgers’ collapse

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn’t deserve all the blame for the Dodgers’ season ending in grim fashion. Andrew Friedman also needs to be scrutinized.

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 04: Manon Rheaume, the first woman to play goalie in an NHL game, looks on during the NHL All-Star Skills Competition Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook as part of the Honda NHL All-Star Weekend on February 4, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Elliott: Manon Rheaume, the first woman to play in an NHL game, continues to break barriers

Manon Rheaume, who played goalie in an exhibition for the Tampa Bay Lightning 30 years ago, is now a member of the Kings’ player development department.

Las Vegas, CA - December 02: Utah Utes linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, left, forces a fumble.

Plaschke: A genius loses his mind, a star is hobbled and USC goes bust in unthinkable fashion

Questionable decisions by Lincoln Riley do not help USC overcome an injury to Caleb Williams in a surprising loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game.

