The 22 most-read Los Angeles Times Sports columns of 2022
From Freddie Freeman to Russell Westbrook, there was no shortage of compelling storylines in sports in 2022.
Here’s a look at the 22 most popular Los Angeles Times Sports columns in 2022 by Bill Plaschke, Helene Elliott and Dylan Hernández.
Jeanie Buss says she will do whatever it takes to restore the Lakers’ luster. And Phil Jackson and Magic Johnson are again part of the plan.
The Dodgers don’t appear willing to spend big on free agents this offseason. It might be part of their plan to try to sign Shohei Ohtani after next season.
Maybelle Blair, 95, says the Amazon Prime reboot of ‘A League of Their Own’ tells parts of the story that ‘needed to be told.’
Trevor Bauer won’t face criminal charges over sexual assault accusations. The Dodgers must leave no doubt he’s not welcome to return anyway.
Former USC and Chargers center Max Tuerk was suffering from CTE at the time of his death. His parents are trying to make sense of what happened to him.
The Lakers need to trade Russell Westbrook before his reckless play and divisive personality cost them whatever chance they have at a rewarding season.
IOC President Thomas Bach is outraged by the way adults treated Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva. The age limit in the sport should be raised.
Paired with Joe Davis, Jessica Mendoza is both entertaining and informative while working select road games on the Dodgers TV broadcasts.
If the Lakers want to win another championship and avoid years of mediocrity, they must trade LeBron James.
The Lakers confirmed their identity as a mediocre team with major problems caused by serious mismanagement, writes L.A. Times columnist Bill Plaschke.
Trevor Bauer might be out of sight, but he is not out of mind for the Dodgers as the pitcher looks into whether he can challenge his administrative leave.
Nathan Chen, a three-time world champion, added Beijing Olympic gold to his impressive list of accomplishments with a stunning free skate program.
Chip Kelly was on the verge of finally making UCLA a nationally relevant team. With the Bruins disheartening loss to USC, he might never get another chance.
Talk of Freddie Freeman’s celebrated divorce from the Braves just won’t die, despite the Dodgers first baseman’s campaign to paint himself as the victim.
The NFL’s decision to stay out of L.A. for more than two decades is the main reason why 49ers fans likely will outnumber Rams fans at SoFi Stadium.
Barely a week after setting a franchise record with 111 regular-season victories, the Dodgers see their season end in an NLDS loss to the Padres.
Billie Jean King reflects on why Title IX is so important for women’s sports and why she has dedicated her life to fighting for women’s rights.
Peter V. Ueberroth was honored with a plaque at the Coliseum for all the work he’s done for the Olympics and creating a blueprint for the success of future Summer Games.
Brittney Griner’s release from Russia in a high-profile prisoner exchange should be celebrated, not disparaged by reactions reeking of bias and bigotry.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn’t deserve all the blame for the Dodgers’ season ending in grim fashion. Andrew Friedman also needs to be scrutinized.
Manon Rheaume, who played goalie in an exhibition for the Tampa Bay Lightning 30 years ago, is now a member of the Kings’ player development department.
Questionable decisions by Lincoln Riley do not help USC overcome an injury to Caleb Williams in a surprising loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game.