Photos: Charles White, USC’s 1979 Heisman Trophy-winning tailback, dies at age 64

Share
Charles White, USC’s 1979 Heisman Trophy-winning tailback and a College Football Hall of Famer, is dead at 64. White died of cancer in Newport Beach, USC announced.
White was a member of the Trojans’ 1978 national championship team and went on to play nine seasons in the NFL. White was USC’s third Heisman Trophy winner and still is the school’s career rushing leader.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.