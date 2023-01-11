Sports

Photos: Charles White, USC’s 1979 Heisman Trophy-winning tailback, dies at age 64

USC tailback Charles White puts his arms around the Heisman Trophy won by O.J. Simpson in 1968.
USC tailback Charles White puts his arms around O.J. Simpson’s Heisman Trophy on Dec. 3, 1979, after learning he had just become the Trojans’ third Heisman winner. White is the second leading rusher in college football history. White died of cancer in Newport Beach on Wednesday.
(Wally Fong / Associated Press)
By Times Photography Wire Services
Times Photography Staff
Charles White, USC’s 1979 Heisman Trophy-winning tailback and a College Football Hall of Famer, is dead at 64. White died of cancer in Newport Beach, USC announced.

White was a member of the Trojans’ 1978 national championship team and went on to play nine seasons in the NFL. White was USC’s third Heisman Trophy winner and still is the school’s career rushing leader.

USC tailback Charles White grooves his way past the Michigan defense during the Rose Bowl game in Pasadena.
USC tailback Charles White grooves his way past the Michigan defense during the Rose Bowl game in Pasadena on Jan. 2, 1979.
(Associated Press)
USC coach John Robinson congratulates Charles White after they beat UCLA to win their berth in the Rose Bowl.
USC coach John Robinson congratulates Charles White (12) after they trounced UCLA at the Coliseum on Nov. 24, 1979, clinching a Rose Bowl berth. White ran for 194 yards and four touchdowns, leading his team to a 49-14 victory over UCLA.
(Lennox McLendon / Associated Press)
USC tailback Charles White.
USC tailback Charles White in 1978.
(Los Angeles Times)
Houston Oiler’s Earl Campbell along with USC’s Charles White.
Houston Oiler’s Earl Campbell, left, was named professional football player of the year, along with USC’s Charles White, who was awarded college player of the year honors, by the Maxwell Club in Philadelphia on Jan. 30, 1980.
(Puskar / Associated Press)
USC tailback Charles White goes up and over for a touchdown against Stanford.
USC tailback Charles White (12) goes up and over for a touchdown against Stanford in Palo Alto on Nov. 6, 1976.
(Associated Press)
Rams running back Charles White runs towards his first of two touchdowns against the Denver Broncos.
L.A. Rams running back Charles White, left, runs towards his first of two touchdowns against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter of the American Bowl on Aug. 9, 1987 in London’s Wembley Stadium.
(Ed Andrieski / Associated Press)
USC Heisman winner Charles White shows his Trojan spirit.
USC Trophy Heisman winner Charles White shows his Trojan spirit at Belmont Village Senior Living home in Aliso Viejo on June 29, 2022.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

