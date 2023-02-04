Letters to Sports: Lakers fans lament latest purple-and-gold dilemma

On the one hand, the Lakers acquiring the services and skill set of the “player” Kyrie Irving is a no-brainer. As one of the premier point guards in the NBA, the combination of Irving, LeBron James and Anthony Davis is daunting. That super-trifecta should bring the Lakers a deep playoff run, and possibly another title?

However, the “person” Kyrie Irving comes with a lot of baggage and a bad “rep.” Unfortunately, if there is a “Headcase Award“ he wins it every year!

The best case scenario would be if James and coach Darvin Ham can keep that “predictably unpredictable“ person in check while the player “delivers the goods” … at least through the rest of the season and playoffs.

Therein lies their dilemma.

Rick Solomon

Lake Balboa

Will Jeanie Buss strip the team of its remaining first-round picks and commit tens of millions of dollars to a player who is great on the court but not reliable?

Is Kyrie Irving willing to put his money where his mouth is and back his contrition while assuring his good behavior by accepting an incentive-laden contract and conditions he must live up to for him to earn his money?

This is where the rubber meets the road. What say you, Jeanie Buss?

David Griffin

Westwood

It is ridiculous that the Lakers were practicing load management against the Nets, and gave that game away, when every loss puts them closer to missing the playoffs. Of course, Anthony Davis was suffering with blah blah blah and LeBron James had a lingering case of yada yada yada. Just how dumb does management think we are?

Roger Kraemer

Brea

Can anyone explain to me why the top two superstars of the Lakers sit out a crucial game against the Brooklyn Nets? First, it’s not fair to the fans of Brooklyn who come to see them play. Second, Anthony Davis (I guess he’s still considered a superstar) sits out after playing two games since coming back from, yes, another injury. Third, is LeBron pacing himself to make sure he breaks this all-time NBA scoring record at home? Thought the reason the Lakers played basketball was to make the playoffs and contend for an NBA championship. Based on the above, they certainly aren’t convincing me they care about winning.

Richard Whorton

Studio City

While watching the tail end of the Lakers-Celtics game last Saturday, I was sadly reminded of the main reason I stopped caring about the NBA some time ago: its incompetent and obviously biased officiating. While it may be excusable at times for a referee to miss a borderline foul on a fast break, there was absolutely nothing borderline about the blatant foul on LeBron James at the end of regulation.

Douglas F. Galanter

Los Angeles

LeBron James’ tantrum after the refs missed a foul call is the most acting James has done since the ill-fated “Space Jam” sequel. He acted like a spoiled teenager.

Bert Bergen

La Cañada